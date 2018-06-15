StowTown Records Announces the Engagement of Jonathan Taylor

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 15, 2018 – 9:41 am -

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records recording artist Jonathan Taylor of The Taylors has announced his engagement to Lynsey Vicars. The two are planning a small wedding next April in Tennessee.

Jonathan and Lynsey met after a Taylors concert in Bristol, VA. “God has finally sent me the woman I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Jonathan shares. “I knew at the first moment I saw her that there was something special about Lynsey. The more that I’ve had the chance to know her and see her heart, the more I know that she’s the woman that God has created for me. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Lynsey – she’s everything I’ve ever prayed for!”

Jonathan is busy touring with his brother and sister following the recent release of their new project, Faithful Again. Their summer and fall tour schedule is packed with dates all across the U.S. Faithful Again is distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution and available worldwide at your local retail store and online.

