StowTown Records celebrates Chart-Topping Success

(Nashville, TN)… StowTown Records has made an obvious impact in gospel music since its inception six years ago, welcoming in some of the best talent and earning the ultimate respect of everyone in the industry.

It’s now safe to say that respect has reached a whole new level.

StowTown is currently celebrating three top rankings in three separate categories on the most recent Nielsen Christian SoundScan charts.

Brooklyn & Courtney, the latest special project by The Collingsworth Family, has quickly risen to the top of the Instrumental category after its release this month.

Talented sisters, Brooklyn and Courtney, put together this long-awaited violin duet album which includes 10 fan-favorite selections such as “At The Cross,” “The Prayer,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”

Meanwhile, the popular new trio, Cana’s Voice, has earned the top spot again in the Inspirational category with their StowTown debut album, This Changes Everything.

With the powerful combination of three beloved vocalists, Jody McBrayer, TaRanda Greene and Doug Anderson, Cana’s Voice has sky-rocketed up the charts in recent months with the help of their first radio single, “Jesus Never Fails.”

To cap off the impressive StowTown trifecta, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, have reached Number 1 in the Southern Gospel category with their recent project, The Favorite Hymns of Fanny Crosby.

Dedicated to one of the greatest hymnists in American history, the fan-favorite quartet released this album in honor of Crosby’s unlimited contributions and dedication to gospel music.

Well-known hymns such as “Jesus Keep Me Near The Cross,” “Blessed Assurance,” “Pass Me Not, O Gentle Savior” and “Tell Me The Story Of Jesus” are each included among all these special selections.

“We spend hundreds of hours finding material, arranging it, recording it, mixing it and distributing it,” said StowTown Records co-founder, creative director and longtime producer Wayne Haun. “When we see our hard work reflected on the charts, it’s a reminder that what we do matters. These songs encourage and change lives!”

StowTown President Landon Beene adds, “I couldn’t be more proud of our artists at StowTown Records, as well as our entire team. We have worked intensely this year to provide our artists a solid team to support them in marketing and radio. When you see a surge of sales like this on Nielsen SoundScan reports, not for one artist, but several, itbcan only mean that our efforts as a company are working!”

StowTown amassed a total of six albums in the most recent Overall Top 100 Billboard Chart, including Only Faith Can See by The Erwins.

These popular projects are each exclusively distributed by Provident-Sony Distribution and available in Christian bookstores and digital outlets worldwide.

