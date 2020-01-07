StowTown Records Signs The Steeles to Label

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 7, 2020 – 12:23 pm -

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records recently added a well-known artist to their roster. The Steeles, comprised of Jeff and Sherry Steele and their son Brad, have worked as independent artists for the last several years. While their church commitments keep them close to home in Alabama, The Steeles have continued to write and perform music that has consistently charted on The Singing News Top 40 charts.

They feel the time is right for them to reconnect with fans and the industry by being a part of a record label, and StowTown Records is thrilled to be their new home. For co-owner and producer Wayne Haun, it feels like they are just picking up where they left off. “I worked with The Steeles 25 years ago. Most gospel music fans know our rich history together. It’s been at least 10 years since I last got to work with them and this just feels like going back home. Not much has changed – except Brad has grown up to be a powerhouse musician and songwriter in his own rite!”

Jeff and Sherry are happy to be working with their friend Wayne Haun and the team at StowTown. Jeff shares, “It’s been a long time since we were in the studio for a label and quite frankly I had said it would never happen again.” Sherry continues “Wayne has been family to The Steeles for 25 years. We just never allowed that door to close. We feel like it’s God’s timing, and we are excited.”

The Steeles’ first StowTown project will release in Spring 2020, and the first single to release to radio later this month.

