Surrendered’s Russell Wise Blessed with Good News after Health Scare

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 11, 2017 – 8:13 am -

Gadsden, Alabama During 2017, Surrendered has experienced both challenges and successes as they have been blessed with tremendous growth in their ministry. The Southern Gospel trio, from Gadsden, Alabama, has won multiple awards, ministered at top events, enjoyed TV appearances, and had charting singles.

Surrendered is also scheduled to enter the Daywind Music Studios in the next few weeks to begin recording a new project, under the direction of Producer, Jason Clark. Additionally, the trio is set to appear at some of gospel’s biggest events in the next few months.

The year has also brought challenges. Recently, founding member, Russell Wise, experienced symptoms of serious health issues. These included disorientation, chest pain, arm pain, and nausea. Russell went to the doctor and was immediately sent to the emergency room. After several days in the hospital, recovering and undergoing a battery of tests to determine the cause of his health issues, it was determined that Russell has type 2 diabetes. Wise will begin a regimen that includes diet and lifestyle changes. Surrendered will not miss any scheduled dates.

“I’m very thankful to my wife, Lori, and my Surrendered family, Tiffany Hamilton and Joseph Reed for encouraging me to find the root of my health issues.” said Russell Wise. He continued, “I’m also thankful for a tremendous group of health professionals and know that their hands were guided by the Great Physician as they worked tirelessly to discover what was causing my symptoms. They continue to share their expertise as they are helping me develop a healthier lifestyle.” This experience has turned a serious challenge into an unexpected blessing as Wise continues his path to better health for life.

Surrendered’s Joseph Reed said “While Russell gave us a scare, we all knew that ‘God has this,’ and we knew with his faith, along with thousands of prayers on his behalf, that he would be able to continue his ministry, while being healthier, more energetic, and funnier than ever.” Reed added, “Tiffany and I are thankful for Russell as he leads Surrendered by example. I’ve never known anyone that loves God and gospel music more than him. Russell and Lori have the faith, expertise, and drive to lead Surrendered as we continue to be blessed with new opportunities”

Russell and Lori Wise want to thank everyone for their calls, visits, texts, prayer chains and overwhelming support. They also share that they could not have accomplished last weekend’s concerts without the help of the group, and Chris Hamilton (Tiffany’s husband). Russell and Lori are excited to see where the Lord leads Surrendered as they continue to share the Gospel through music.

Look for Surrendered at top events and venues in the next few months, including the National Quartet Convention, and Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. They will also be ministering in churches across several states, taking part in concerts, revivals, conventions and more.

Join Surrendered on Facebook, and also find out more about them at www.surrendered.biz. For booking information, contact Michael Davis at 858-454-5900.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related