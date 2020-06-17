The Collingsworth Family Presents “Mercy & Love Live at Inspiration Encounter” DVD

Written by Staff on June 17, 2020 – 5:48 am -

Set in the exciting worship atmosphere of the inaugural INSPIRATION ENCOUNTER on the Campus of Answers in Genesis’ Ark Encounter Theme Park, “Mercy and Love, Live at Inspiration Encounter,” is a one-of-a-kind evening of worship with The Collingsworth Family.

When you combine the brand new 2,500 seat packed out ANSWERS CENTER venue with one of Nashville’s finest bands plus the unmistakable harmonies of one of Gospel Music’s most awarded families, you have an evening well spent.

Come worship, laugh, and cry along with the engaged audience ….. immerse yourself in the atmosphere, as if you were sitting in the auditorium right alongside the rest of the audience.

Song Titles:

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

MERCY AND LOVE

DO YOU KNOW THE SAVIOR

MAGNIFY HIM

MY TRIBUTE(TO GOD BE THE GLORY)

MY SAVIOR’S LOVE

AT THE CROSS

FOR WHAT EARTHLY REASON

AND CAN IT BE

YOUR WAYS ARE HIGHER

LIVE LIKE JESUS

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

MAKE HIM A HOME IN MY HEART

JESU, JOY OF MAN’S DESIRING

CASTING OUR CROWNS AT HIS FEET

WORTHY THE LAMB

AWESOME POWER OF PRAYER

ALTAR OF GRACE

BRING IT BROKEN

SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL

THE LAMB

WE SHALL BEHOLD HIM

Click HERE to order.

About The Collingsworth Family

With a GRAMMY® Award-nomination, a GMA Dove Award and multiple Singing News Fan Awards to their credit, StowTown recording artist The Collingsworth Family is among Gospel Music’s most beloved family groups. Multi-faceted musicians whose sole purpose is offering their talent back to God as a sacrifice of praise, the family is comprised of Phil & Kim Collingsworth and their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia. In addition to their signature harmonies, several family members are acclaimed instrumentalists in their own right: Kim on piano; Brooklyn and Courtney on violin; and Phil Sr. on trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has performed at The White House; the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove; and at multiple Gaither Homecoming events around the country.

