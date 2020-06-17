The Collingsworth Family Presents “Mercy & Love Live at Inspiration Encounter” DVD

The Collingsworth Family Presents “Mercy & Love Live at Inspiration Encounter” DVDWritten by Staff on June 17, 2020 – 5:48 am -
Set in the exciting worship atmosphere of the inaugural INSPIRATION ENCOUNTER on the Campus of Answers in Genesis’ Ark Encounter Theme Park, “Mercy and Love, Live at Inspiration Encounter,” is a one-of-a-kind evening of worship with The Collingsworth Family.
When you combine the brand new 2,500 seat packed out ANSWERS CENTER venue with one of Nashville’s finest bands plus the unmistakable harmonies of one of Gospel Music’s most awarded families, you have an evening well spent.
Come worship, laugh, and cry along with the engaged audience ….. immerse yourself in the atmosphere, as if you were sitting in the auditorium right alongside the rest of the audience.
Song Titles:
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL
MERCY AND LOVE
DO YOU KNOW THE SAVIOR
MAGNIFY HIM
MY TRIBUTE(TO GOD BE THE GLORY)
MY SAVIOR’S LOVE
AT THE CROSS
FOR WHAT EARTHLY REASON
AND CAN IT BE
YOUR WAYS ARE HIGHER
LIVE LIKE JESUS
IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
MAKE HIM A HOME IN MY HEART
JESU, JOY OF MAN’S DESIRING
CASTING OUR CROWNS AT HIS FEET
WORTHY THE LAMB
AWESOME POWER OF PRAYER
ALTAR OF GRACE
BRING IT BROKEN
SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL
THE LAMB
WE SHALL BEHOLD HIM
Click HERE to order.
About The Collingsworth Family
With a GRAMMY® Award-nomination, a GMA Dove Award and multiple Singing News Fan Awards to their credit, StowTown recording artist The Collingsworth Family is among Gospel Music’s most beloved family groups. Multi-faceted musicians whose sole purpose is offering their talent back to God as a sacrifice of praise, the family is comprised of Phil & Kim Collingsworth and their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia. In addition to their signature harmonies, several family members are acclaimed instrumentalists in their own right: Kim on piano; Brooklyn and Courtney on violin; and Phil Sr. on trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has performed at The White House; the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove; and at multiple Gaither Homecoming events around the country.
Tags: Answers Center, Ark Encounter, collingsworth family, gospel music, Inspiration Encounter, Southern Gospel Music
