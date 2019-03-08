The Inspirations tell stories of God’s presence on Right Where He Is

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 8, 2019 – 7:54 am -

Arden, North Carolina — Carrying on their long ministry, The Inspirations are returning with Right Where He Is, a collection of gospel music that tells of the many places Christ can be found in everyday life.

Jesus shows Himself to us through life’s great battles, in the middle of sorrows and trials, or through the kind smile of a stranger. All of these are stories The Inspirations tell on this album, due out from Horizon Records on April 26.

“Picking the right songs is one of the hardest things about being an artist. We literally go through hundreds of songs to get to the 10 or so that are on an album,” says Archie Watkins, The Inspirations’ tenor vocalist. “We feel this album has the strongest lineup of songs we’ve had in a long time. Each one has a great message.”

Right Where He Is starts with “He’s Coming Again,” a song about the Resurrection story that sets the scene of amazement at the power of Christ, and the joyful anticipation of His return. The album continues with a mix of tales about personal experiences with God and retellings of Bible stories illustrating His ability to see people through valleys and over mountains.

“Lord I Want To Be A Blessing” encourages people to share Christ’s message through service, with a helping hand or friendly smile. “She Gets Another Prayer Through Again” is the story of a woman who overcomes the devil’s best efforts to derail her life by talking to God like a friend.

A true quartet tune, “Wouldn’t Change The End” features bass vocalist Marlin Shubert, and compares stages of life to the pages of a book, reminding us that at the end is heaven.

“That’s Right Where He’ll Be,” the first single to radio and the song that inspired the album title, is upbeat and joyful. Nothing will stop God from helping those in need. “Where there’s a life in need of changing, that’s right where He’ll be,” say the lyrics, written by Rebecca Peck.

“There’ll Never Be A Giant” is the David and Goliath story, reminding anything is possible with God. The album closes with “Judas Kissed The Door,” written by Sandy Knight, who’s penned some of Southern Gospel’s biggest hits. It’s a cautionary tale of what can happen if you let the temptation of Earthly riches take over and you lose your chance at salvation.

With Biblically backed lyrics and traditional arrangements, The Inspirations stay true to the foundations of quartet music that have led to success for more than 50 years. Right Where He Is is cohesive from start to finish, delivering what fans of the group have come to expect.

“We want to thank all the writers who sent us so many wonderful songs,” says Watkins. “We are very excited for everyone to hear this album.”

Pre-order Right Where He Is HERE.

