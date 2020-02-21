The Kingdom Heirs’ “Come To The Well” goes #1 on multiple charts

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 21, 2020 – 9:01 am -

Arden, North Carolina — “Come To The Well” from the Kingdom Heirs’ album Everything In Between — which debuted at #1 on the Nielsen Soundscan Billboard Southern Gospel Album Chart at its release — has reached #1 on both the Singing News and SGN Scoops charts.

“Come To The Well” is an upbeat song written by Kenna Turner West, Jason Cox and Devin McGlamery. Lead singer Arthur Rice is featured, singing about all being welcome at the healing stream: “Come to well of living water / Just one taste satisfies / If your running dry / Come to the well of living water / Come and drink your fill, my friend / And never thirst again.”

“We’re so excited about this song and the #1. It’s been a few years since we’ve had one on these charts,” says Rice. “We are grateful for all those that called and requested it, for all the DJs for playing our music, the writers for an incredible song and all the hard working folks at Crossroads for making it happen.”

“Come To The Well” is the first single from Everything In Between, the third album in a row the Kingdom Heirs have had debut at No. 1 on Billboard. Released by Sonlite Records, the collection of songs illustrates why the group has been noted as one of the top quartets in Southern Gospel music with full quartet tunes, a cappella hymns and lively instrumentals.

Listen to Everything In Between HERE.

