URGENT PRAYER REQUEST!!!!!!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 18, 2017 – 1:43 pm -

Please remember Mike Watson in Prayer!

Mike is Scheduled to have a tumor removed from his jaw Wednesday morning March 22nd.

This is a long surgery and will require replacing part of his jaw. Of course, our prayer is this is NOT that dreaded C word! Please join us as we lift Mike up to the throne in prayer! As you all know, Mikes son, Cole Watson joined Exodus some 8 months ago so, Exodus will carry on! Please pray for our ministry as we will miss Mike greatly until his return! God bless you all PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE !!!!!!!

