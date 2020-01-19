Weekend Word by Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on January 19, 2020 – 6:00 am -

Happy Sunday everyone.

Boy, has it been a week. Yesterday I was at my father- in law’s home-going service so I’m a day late writing this.

My father in law’s health has been declining over the last year . I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone that loved living more than him, but it was hard on everyone in the family visiting and seeing him declining. Just 3 hours before he took his last breath, he was smiling and “cutting up” just like he always was.

The words to this song were used by Pastor Tal Vardaman in the message.

Jack’s Dad was a good man. He was a smart businessman and well liked. The funeral was flooded with visitors, but none of that is the reason he will spend eternity in heaven.

He graduated to his heavenly home because he had accepted Jesus as his personal Savior.

As the song says doctor, lawyer, beggar, or just a little child, It makes God no difference who walks down the aisle.

The Ground Is Level at Calvary…..

Here’s Perfect Heart singing “The Ground Is Level”

Mark Lanier (former singer with The Bibletones and Perfect Heart) is the writer of this amazing song.

