Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Mary Mary- Extraordinary….

Happy Saturday. I usually wake up with a thought and that thought turns into my weekend word. This morning I was laying in bed thinking abut Mary, this nobody girl that was from nowhere who became the Mother of God. I’ve been thinking about Mothers a lot here lately

as my precious Mother went to be with Jesus just days ago.

As I was thinking about the example of humility and grace that Mary showed, I began to thank God for all the things my Mother did for me as well.

Mary lived a poor, quiet life, but God showed favor to her and she became a witness to a defining event of history.

My prayer today is Lord, help me be more like Mary.

Luke 1:49 For He who is mighty has done great things for me, and holy is His name.

If you find yourself today feeling inadequate, remember what God did for Mary. He has a plan for you as well! And if you still have your Mom, tell her how much she means to you. One day, You will be glad you did.

I can only imagine what her eyes see today! I am thankful for a Godly Mother. I am thankful for her guidance. And I am thankful for Mary who was a perfect example to us all.