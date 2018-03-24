Weekend Word From SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on March 24, 2018 – 5:22 am -

Jesus rose early in the morning to have time to talk with His Father.

(Mark 1:35)

We should strive to be more like Jesus.

Psalm 5:3 says:

My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.

In the morning when I rise….Give me Jesus!

