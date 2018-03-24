Weekend Word From SGN ScoopsWritten by scoopsnews on March 24, 2018 – 5:22 am -
Jesus rose early in the morning to have time to talk with His Father.
(Mark 1:35)
We should strive to be more like Jesus.
Psalm 5:3 says:
My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O LORD; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.
In the morning when I rise….Give me Jesus!
Tags: Danny Gokey, Weekend Word from SGN Scoops
