Weekend Word From SGNScoops

Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. (Proverbs 4:23)

Pay attention to what the verse says… Everything flows from your heart – your hopes, your dreams, your fears, your anxieties, your anger, your forgiveness, your humility, your peace, your greed, your generosity, and your love. Yes, everything that makes you who you are is in your heart. So above all else, your heart needs a guard – and God is your guard. When the Holy Spirit fills your heart by faith, He flushes out sin and leaves enough room for the Fruit of the Spirit. Only a heart guarded by God can bear up under the influence of ungodliness. A heart submitted to Christ in prayer is protected by Christ with peace. Let me ask you, friend, “How is your heart?” You may feel fainthearted today – weary in your faith and work. If so, take time to slow down, rest and allow the Holy Spirit to restore your heart to wholeness. Perhaps your heart is broken by past hurt or present rejection. Seek your heavenly Father to be forgiven and to forgive. Be on guard! A foolish heart forgets God or even stops believing God. Excessive worry can discourage you.

When we are paralyzed by fear and anxiety, we sometimes behave as if God does not exist. So, we must guard against a foolish heart by gaining a heart of wisdom. So I have an answer for the problems… “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7)

Bobby Carter From The Jay Stone Singers Here

