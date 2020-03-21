Weekend Word- “Thank God I Am Free“Written by scoopsnews on March 21, 2020 – 5:55 am -
Weekend Word – Thank God I Am Free
Written by James McFall
Recently Recorded by Tbe Detty Sisters.
What powerful lyrics ! Let it minister to you today…..
For a long time I’ve traveled down a long lonely road
My heart was so heavy, in sin I sank low
Then I heard about Jesus, what a wonderful hour
I’m so glad that I found out that He would bring me out
Though His saving power
Thank God I am free, free, free
From this world of sin
Washed in the blood of Jesus, and then born again
Hallelujah I’m saved, saved, saved
By His wonderful grace
I’m so glad that I found out He would bring me out
And show me the way
Like a bird out of prison that’s taken it’s flight
Like the blind man that God gave back his sight
Like the poor wretched beggar that found fortune and fame
I’m so glad that I found out He could bring me out
Through His Holy Name
