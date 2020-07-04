Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Happy Independence Day everyone. I’m visiting my kids in Savannah, Tennessee this weekend. Spending time with family is important and I pray each of you are having a great day.

Last week during my radio show, someone messaged me right after I played the National Anthem and said, “thank you for playing that, I still believe in America.”

That statement stuck with me and I will never forget it. Freedom isn’t free and I do believe in my country and most importantly believe in God.

I love this poem written by Kelly Strong.

I watched the flag pass by one day

It fluttered in the breeze

A young Marine saluted it,

And then he stood at ease

I looked at him in uniform

So young, so tall, so proud

With hair cut square and eyes alert

He’d stand out in any crowd

I thought how many men like him

Had fallen through the years

How many died on foreign soil?

How many mothers’ tears?

How many Pilots’ planes shot down?

How many died at sea?

How many foxholes were soldiers’ graves?

No, Freedom isn’t free

I heard the sound of taps one night,

When everything was still

I listened to the bugler play

And felt a sudden chill

I wondered just how many times

That taps had meant “Amen”

When a flag had draped a coffin

Of a brother or a friend

I thought of all the children,

Of the mothers and the wives,

Of fathers, sons and husbands

With interrupted lives

I thought about a graveyard

at the bottom of the sea

Of unmarked graves in Arlington.

No, Freedom isn’t free!

I still believe in America, don’t you?