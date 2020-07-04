Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Weekend Word With Vonda ArmstrongWritten by scoopsnews on July 4, 2020 – 1:48 pm -
Happy Independence Day everyone. I’m visiting my kids in Savannah, Tennessee this weekend. Spending time with family is important and I pray each of you are having a great day.
Last week during my radio show, someone messaged me right after I played the National Anthem and said, “thank you for playing that, I still believe in America.”
That statement stuck with me and I will never forget it. Freedom isn’t free and I do believe in my country and most importantly believe in God.
I love this poem written by Kelly Strong.
Freedom Isn’t Free
by Kelly Strong
I watched the flag pass by one day
It fluttered in the breeze
A young Marine saluted it,
And then he stood at ease
I looked at him in uniform
So young, so tall, so proud
With hair cut square and eyes alert
He’d stand out in any crowd
I thought how many men like him
Had fallen through the years
How many died on foreign soil?
How many mothers’ tears?
How many Pilots’ planes shot down?
How many died at sea?
How many foxholes were soldiers’ graves?
No, Freedom isn’t free
I heard the sound of taps one night,
When everything was still
I listened to the bugler play
And felt a sudden chill
I wondered just how many times
That taps had meant “Amen”
When a flag had draped a coffin
Of a brother or a friend
I thought of all the children,
Of the mothers and the wives,
Of fathers, sons and husbands
With interrupted lives
I thought about a graveyard
at the bottom of the sea
Of unmarked graves in Arlington.
No, Freedom isn’t free!
I still believe in America, don’t you?
Corinthians 3:17 Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.
