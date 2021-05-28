11th Hour Announces New Member, Victoria Bowlin

Crossroads artists, 11th Hour, in conjunction with Godsey Media Management, is excited to announce the addition of their new member, noted songwriter and vocalist Victoria Bowlin. This weekend will be Victoria’s first performing live with the group. 11th Hour fans are sure to appreciate the soaring harmonies of this new trio configuration as well as the impressive vocal stylings of new member, Victoria Bowlin.

Adding Victoria to the group was a 2 month long process, full of prayer, fasting, applications, and auditions.

Amber Eppinette Saunders says, “Victoria filled in once before, and I always remembered her voice and how strong of an anointing she had. Now, I am excited to have Victoria join the 11th Hour family. We have seen how faithful she has been serving the Lord, and can’t wait to serve along side her in ministry. I am looking forward to what the Lord has in store.”

Victoria submitted her resume when she found out 11th Hour was holding auditions. They began to feel like God was putting together something really special with Victoria, so they all sought and prayed for confirmations over the course of the next month… and received them.

Victoria states, “I am so thrilled about this new season that God has lead me to! The Bible says that if you delight yourself in the Lord, He will give you the desires of your heart. I can 100% attest that His promises are true, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds with 11th Hour!”

Logan Smith, who just celebrated his 3 year anniversary with the group, says, “I’m thrilled about this new season of ministry! I’ve known and sung with Victoria on various tours and concerts since I was 9, so this is a definitely a full circle moment for both of us. It’ll be so fun getting to travel and sing together. You guys are gonna love the talent, energy, and dynamic Victoria is gonna bring to 11th Hour!”

Greg Bentley of Crossroads Label Group and Scott Godsey of Godsey Media Management are both excited about the future of 11th hour. Certainly with their combined guidance and efforts, 11th hour is poised to do amazing things in music AND in ministry.

The group will also host a video announcement and introduction TONIGHT from Godsey Media’s headquarters just outside of Nashville TN. Fans will have an opportunity to meet Victoria and hear the group sing together, as they share a Dottie Rambo classic on their very first Facebook Premier.

To learn more about 11th Hour and check out their tour schedule, go to: www.11thhourgg.com Follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/11thhourgospelgroup Get to know them on Instagram: www.instagram.com/11thhourgg/?hl=en