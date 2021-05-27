Greater Vision Joins The Harper Agency Family of Artists

Goodlettesville, TN – One of Christian’s music’s leading booking agencies, The Harper Agency has announced that multi-award winning recording artist, Greater Vision will join the company’s talented artist roster. The popular group, has enjoyed an exciting career in the Gospel music genre for more than 30 years. Throughout those three decades Greater Vision has been scheduled by industry leader, Fay Shedd; however, after enjoying a prestigious career as one of the Gospel music’s most prominent executives, Shedd has announced her retirement.

“Fay Shedd has been a dear friend and confidant for over 30 years,” states Ed Harper, President of The Harper Agency. “She has done a terrific job representing Greater Vision. We’ve had a great working relationship with Fay since Greater Vision and several of our agency’s artists have worked numerous tour events together. We wish Fay the very best in the next season of her life, and we are hoping to be able to carry on the rich tradition she has built, representing Greater Vision with class and true professionalism.”

“It’s hard to imagine Greater Vision without Fay Shedd’s involvement,” Greater Vision manager and founder, Gerald Wolfe says. “She has scheduled every date since Greater Vision started touring, more than 30 years ago. She handled my solo concert scheduling for two years prior to that. We knew she would eventually want to retire, and she’s certainly earned the time to relax and not have to worry about ‘her boys,’ which she always calls us. We hope for the very best for her as she begins this new season. She is like family to us, and that will never change.”

After more than three decades of friendship both Ed Harper and Gerald Wolfe are excited to have the opportunity to embark upon a working relationship. “Jeff (Harper) and I have known Gerald since he started working with the Cathedral Quartet in the mid-1980s,” Harper states. “Fortunately, we’ve been friends for over 30 years, and our agency is very honored to welcome Greater Vision to our family of artists.”

Just as Harper is honored to represent Greater Vision, the feeling is mutual as Wolfe looks forward to being represented by The Harper Agency. “We are excited about our new relationship with The Harper Agency,” Wolfe shares. “Ed Harper was actually the person who recommended I contact Fay Shedd about scheduling more than 32 years ago. Fay and Ed have worked together on many events, and they’ve been friends for a long time. That has made this transition much easier for all of us. We’re very grateful to Ed and Jeff Harper, as well as Portia, Gina, Jackie and the entire staff at the Harper Agency for the interest they’ve already shown in what Greater Vision is doing, and we look forward to many great years to come.”

The past three decades have brought Greater Vision countless honors, accolades and hit songs, which has meant great music for Gospel music lovers worldwide. It appears more great music lies ahead, which is wonderful news not only for Gospel music fans, but for the Harper Agency, as well. “Gerald, Rodney, Chris and Jon love our industry,” Harper explains, “and they’ve assured us they plan to keep singing the Gospel for many years to come! That’s great music to the ears of this booking agency and the thousands who love Greater Vision. It’s an honor for us to assist them as they continue to share the message of the Gospel in song.”

The Harper Agency may be reached by calling 615-851-4500, via email at info@harperagency.com or visiting www.harperagency.com . Additional information regarding Greater Vision is available online at www.greatervisionmusic.com