Even That Day Was A Part of God’s Plan

Happy Saturday Friends,

I hope you have had a great week. It’s been a busy one for me. Imagine we were all sitting in a room together and we went around the room asking “How has your week been?”

Can you imagine all the different answers we would get? Our friend, Karen Peck said it best when she sang, “Everybody’s Going Through Something.”

Here is some encouragement for us all today.

Psalms 139:16-17

1Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed.

And in Your book they all were written,

The days fashioned for me,

When as yet there were none of them.

17-lHow precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God!

It’s easy to thank God when all is going good. But on the bad days, He is still in control and still carrying out His plan for your life. He is writing a book about YOU and today is part of the story.

I remember losing a family member at a young age. He was full of life and I’ll never know here, why he had to leave this earth so young. But God knows. God’s story, not mine.

Prayer:

Jesus, as you are writing each day of my life in my story, I trust you .

How precious are your thoughts about me, Oh God!

i pray for each person reading the Weekend Word today. I pray for peace and understanding and I pray for trust in you as you are writing each day of our lives..

V