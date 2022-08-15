2022 Diamond Awards Top 10

SGNScoops, host of the Diamond Awards, is presenting the 2022 Diamond Awards on October 25th, 2022, during the 10th Annual Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Many vocal performances and surprise guests will be included in the gala evening. Fans are encouraged to make their plans to attend today.

The Diamond Awards are completely voter-driven VOTE HERE,

Don’t forget to order your Creekside VIP pass today! There are a limited number of bracelets available, so please contact Rob today at 425-754-1147. This VIP bracelet will grant the wearer preferred seating at each concert including the 2021 Diamond Awards, special gifts and passes to backstage events, all for only $30. If you are interested in purchasing your $30 VIP ticket, wanting information on reservations or other tickets, call Rob at 425-754-1147.

Find out more about the 2022 Diamond awards by visiting the Creekside Gospel Music Convention website page HERE.