3 HEATH BROTHERS SIGN EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULING AGREEMENT WITH DOMINION AGENCY

Waynesville, NC – Dominion Agency is pleased to announce they have reached an exclusive

scheduling agreement with the 3 Heath Brothers of Thomasville, North Carolina. Michael Davis

stated, “Dominion Agency is honored to support the ministry of the 3 Heath Brothers. We pray

that God will use us to open doors for their ministry and send them out to share the hope of

Christ. We love their energy and enthusiasm and are thrilled to be a part of watching their

ministry grow and expand to new places.”

The 3 Heath Brothers are Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian Heath. They are the sons of Jonathan

and Emily Heath and have two younger siblings, Natalie and Noah. Having signed with

Horizon/Crossroads as teenagers, this award winning group of brothers has a following that

spans the generations, appealing to young and old alike. Audiences everwhere are amazed by

their tight harmony, powerful vocals, and creative acapella arrangements.

This trio of brothers has gained several awards for production and editing of their music and

videos. Each one of the brothers brings a unique set of talents to the group. The combination

results in a phenomenal array of musical, technical and ministerial expression that is

unparalleled. They minister nationwide and their passion for singing and sharing the Gospel

through their music is contagious.

Nicholas Heath shared, “We are so excited to partner with Michael Davis and the awesome team

at Dominion Agency! We admire his work with some of the top talent that has come out of

Christian music and we are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership. Dominion will be

a huge help as our ministry continues to expand and we walk through the doors that God

continues to open!”

Visit their website to learn more about the 3 Heath Brothers: https://3heathbrothers.com . Be sure

to visit and like their Facebook page, as well at https://www.facebook.com/3heathbrothersmusic .

If you’d like to bring the 3 Heath Brothers to minister at your church or special event, contact

The Dominion Agency at (828) 454-5900 or visit www.mddavis.com.

