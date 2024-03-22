A MORNING WITH DR. ANTHONY GEORGE AND THE MYLON HAYES FAMILY

The Mylon Hayes Family announce the addition of a Friday morning session to their annual

event, Celebration In The Foothills. Celebration In The Foothills is the family group's home

event, hosted at Open Door Baptist Church in Hickory, North Carolina August 15 – 16, 2024 and

features two nights of Gospel music. This additional service will feature a morning with the

Mylon Hayes Family and guest speaker, Dr. Anthony George.

Dr. Anthony George is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia. Having

served as the church’s associate pastor since 2012, he assumed the lead role at the historic

church in 2020 upon the retirement of the church’s pastor of over fifty years, the late Dr. Charles

Stanley. Before coming to First Baptist Atlanta, George was the senior pastor of Aloma Church

in Winter Park, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, for fifteen years.

Anthony George is passionate about teaching the Bible and applying it to daily life. He is

especially devoted to the study of Bible prophecy and the signs of prophetic fulfillment in today’s

world. He is a graduate of Criswell College in Dallas, Texas, and earned his master’s and

doctoral degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North

Carolina.

“We are delighted to announce the appearance of Dr. Anthony George at this year’s

CELEBRATION In The Foothills! We are thankful for the ministry of Dr. George as we are

regular listeners of his preaching and teaching at The First Baptist Church of Atlanta. We know

that you will be challenged, blessed, and encouraged as he shares from the Word of God.” –

Mylon Hayes

“We tune in to the First Baptist Church Atlanta livestream as often as possible and are always

blessed by the ministry of Dr. Anthony George. We are so honored to welcome him, for the first

time, to CELEBRATION In The Foothills!” – Kennedy Hayes

The morning with MHF and Dr. George will take place August 16th at 10:30 AM. There will be

no admission charge to the service. Fans are encouraged to come, worship and be fed by the

preaching of God’s Word this August in the foothills of North Carolina. For more information

about this event, you can visit the Mylon Hayes Family website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

