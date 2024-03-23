SCOTTY INMAN DELIVERS MY GOD FULL ALBUM

NASHVILLE, TENN. – 4-time BMI Christian Music Award winner Scotty Inman is releases his highly-anticipated Daywind Records debut solo album, My God, today. Two singles have already hit streaming platforms, “My God” (released on January 5th) and “Motel Bible” (released on March 1st). The album will captivate listeners with its motivating and poignant lyrics, soulful melodies, and powerful themes. Click HERE to listen.

Each track on My God offers a glimpse into Inman’s personal experiences and his deep-rooted faith. Inman continues to push the boundaries of country-inspired Christian music.

“After months of writing, recording, and planning, I’m excited to finally share this album with everyone. These 11 songs were chosen to challenge Christians and ultimately help lead someone to Christ. The songs are filled with the simple truths that salvation is available to anyone who calls on the name of the Lord and that His grace is amazing and sufficient when we fail. I really pray this album will not only please the ear but penetrate the heart,” shares Inman.

“Our team here at Daywind Records are so excited for everyone to hear the much-anticipated NEW Scotty Inman project, entitled MY GOD! Of course, the first single off of the project is the song “My God”, and it is quickly climbing the national radio charts,” states Dusty Wells, Director of A&R for Daywind Records. “It declares all that God can and will do for us, a proclamation of His greatness and His faithfulness to all. Scotty has written many chart-topping songs the last few years for his long-time group, Triumphant, as well as many other artists, so it was no surprise to us that Scotty would bring incredible songs to the table for this project. Many of the songs were co-written with other top songwriters in our industry. This project is the sharing of Scotty’s heart and reflective of the journey of his love for Jesus, his faith, and his walk. I cannot wait for people to listen to this new project. We are thrilled to be on the journey with Scotty Inman in this new phase of his career and ministry.”

Track Listing:

1. Come As You Are

2. Man On The Middle Cross

3. Heaven’s Eyes

4. I Know It’s You

5. Nowhere Town

6. But For The Grace Of God

7. Motel Bible

8. Little White Church House

9. Normal

10. That’s The Walk

11. My God

