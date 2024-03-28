Congratulation to the Kingsmen and the Top 100 SGN SCOOPS CHART for April 2024

|
1. Unstoppable God
|
Kingsmen/Crossroads
|2. Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/New Haven Records
|3. Privilege Of Prayer
|Whisnants/UIA
|4. Carry The Glorious Gospel
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|5. Meet Me At The Cross
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|6. Grace Will Lead You Home
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|7. Come To The Well
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|8. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|9. Heaven Is Happening
|Guardians/Daywind
|10. Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|11. When They Call My Name
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|12. I Think I’ll Just Go On
|Perrys/StowTown
|13. Two Or Three
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|14. Ever Present, Ever Faithful
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|15. Be The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|16. There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|17. Let Me Be The Well
|Kramers/StowTown
|18. In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|19. Sheaves
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|20. Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|21. Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|22. There’s Always A Place At The Table
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|23. Been With Jesus
|Craguns/ARS
|24. Cherish That Name
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|25. Back To The Garden
|Erwins/StowTown
|26. Don’t Be Afraid
|Hyssongs/Independent
|27. Here Comes Jesus
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|28. Somebody Testify
|Southbound/Daywind
|29. Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|30. The End
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|31. Follow The Leader
|Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent
|32. He Bought Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|33. I’m Forgiven
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|34. O For A Thousand Tongues
|Nelons/Daywind
|35. My God
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|36. It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|37. God Is Listening
|Truimphant/StowTown
|38. There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|39. All Because Of Mercy
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|40. What I Know
|Taylors/StowTown
|41. Preach The Word
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|42. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|43. Grace
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|44. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|45. The Rising Of The Sun
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|46. God Of A Second Chance
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|47. Long Live The King
|Justified Qt/ARS/New Day
|48. Since They’re Gone
|Barber Family/Independent
|49. Glory Hallelujahs Fill My Soul
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|50. Ever Since
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|51. My View From The Valley
|Browns/StowTown
|52. Unexpected Love
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|53. He Will Take Care Of You
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|54. You Made The Mountain
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|55. Even If I Stand Alone
|Chitans/Crossroads
|56. Back To The Grave
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|57. Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4: 13/Independent
|58. Speak To The Mountain
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|59. Glorious Tomorrow
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|60. Day Of Departure
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|61. Thinking Outside The Box
|Big Mo/Independent
|62. Means Something To Me
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|63. I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|64. God Hid A Lion
|Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
|65. Worship The King
|The Allen’s/ARS
|66. Set Him Free
|Chronicle/Independent
|67. That’s What He Said
|Voice Of Truth/Independent
|68. Front Porch Sitting
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|69. I’m Looking Ahead
|Bibletones/Independent
|70. I’m Not My Own
|Browders/Dream Big
|71. He’s My Healer
|Debra Shultz/Independent
|72. The Day The Lamb Died
|Shirah Brothers/Godsey Media
|73. The Dark Night Of The Soul
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|74. We’ve Got A Song To Sing
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|75. Where We Belong
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|76. We Are The Church
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|77. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
|78. It’s Raining
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|79. Take Me To The Water
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|80. What Kind Of Jesus
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|81. Mansions
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|82. He Gave Us Jesus
|8th Street/ARS/New Day
|83. What A Friend We Have In Jesus
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|84. I Was There When It Happened
|Pathfinders/Independent
|85. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings
|Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
|86. When I Got Saved
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|87. He Took My Place
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|88. Roll Back River Jordan
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|89. What The Lord Can Do
|Greesons/Independent
|90. You Saved My Life
|Billy Walker/Independent
|91. He Pilots My Ship
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|92. He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|93. Dear Heavenly Father
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|94. Every Pew
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|95. New Name Written Down In Glory
|Avenue/Main Street
|96. Highway 55
|Crown Of Life/Independent
|97. Riches Can’t Buy
|Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
|98. It Won’t Be Today
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|99. Worship My Way Home
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|100. Good Things
|Souls Harbor/Independent