March 28, 2024

Congratulation to the Kingsmen and the Top 100 SGN SCOOPS CHART for April 2024

1. Unstoppable God

Kingsmen/Crossroads
2. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records
3. Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA
4. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
5. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
6. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown
7. Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads
8. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
9. Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind
10. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
11. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
12. I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown
13. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown
14. Ever Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
15. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown
16. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
17. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown
18. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
19. Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
20. Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
21. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
22. There’s Always A Place At The Table Sunday Drive/StowTown
23. Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS
24. Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind
25. Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown
26. Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent
27. Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
28. Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind
29. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
30. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads
31. Follow The Leader Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent
32. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
33. I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
34. O For A Thousand Tongues Nelons/Daywind
35. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
36. It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
37. God Is Listening Truimphant/StowTown
38. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
39. All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
40. What I Know Taylors/StowTown
41. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS
42. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads
43. Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads
44. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
45. The Rising Of The Sun McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
46. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hopper Music
47. Long Live The King Justified Qt/ARS/New Day
48. Since They’re Gone Barber Family/Independent
49. Glory Hallelujahs Fill My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group
50. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
51. My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown
52. Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart/Independent
53. He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent
54. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
55. Even If I Stand Alone Chitans/Crossroads
56. Back To The Grave Promisedland Qt/StowTown
57. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4: 13/Independent
58. Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent
59. Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
60. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
61. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent
62. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS
63. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
64. God Hid A Lion Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
65. Worship The King The Allen’s/ARS
66. Set Him Free Chronicle/Independent
67. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent
68. Front Porch Sitting Zane & Donna King/StowTown
69. I’m Looking Ahead Bibletones/Independent
70. I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big
71. He’s My Healer Debra Shultz/Independent
72. The Day The Lamb Died Shirah Brothers/Godsey Media
73. The Dark Night Of The Soul Lore Family/Crossroads
74. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent
75. Where We Belong Adam Crabb/Daywind
76. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
77. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
78. It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent
79. Take Me To The Water Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
80. What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
81. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads
82. He Gave Us Jesus 8th Street/ARS/New Day
83. What A Friend We Have In Jesus Kim Hopper/Daywind
84. I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent
85. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
86. When I Got Saved Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
87. He Took My Place ClearVision/Chapel Valley
88. Roll Back River Jordan Southern Plainsmen/Independent
89. What The Lord Can Do Greesons/Independent
90. You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent
91. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind
92. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
93. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads
94. Every Pew Cami Shrock/Independent
95. New Name Written Down In Glory Avenue/Main Street
96. Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent
97. Riches Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley
98. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
99. Worship My Way Home Sacred Harmony/Independent
100. Good Things Souls Harbor/Independent

