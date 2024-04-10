Congratulations to High Fidelity and the April Top 20 SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Songs

- The Mighty Name of Jesus High Fidelity/Rebel Records
- Thank You, Lord for Grace Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
- It’s Too Late Carson Peters & Iron Mountain/Billy Blue Records
- Way Up On The Mountain Becky Isaacs Bowman/House of Isaacs/New Day
- Because Of Me Eagle’s Wings/Independent
- Touch Of God’s Hand Adam McIntosh/Billy Blue Records
- For What Earthly Reason Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home/Crossroads
- Hell’s Fire Jimmy Howson/Independent
- Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day Kristen Bearfield(with Darin & Brooke Aldridge) Thoroughbred Records
- Don’t Hold Back Rick Faris/Independent
- It Was Jesus Right Side/Independent
- Old Country Baptizing Zoe & Cloyd/Organic/Crossroads
- Biggest Part Of Living Tim Davis/Family Music Group
- Lonely Road Nick Chandler & Delivered/Independent
- Oh What Love Kentucky Just Us/Independent
- Man In The Middle Phillips & Banks/Independent
- I Need The Prayers High Fidelity/Rebel Records
- Please Don’t Throw The Hymn Book Away Eric Horner/Independent
- Family Chain Becky Isaacs Bowman (with Ricky Skaggs)House Of Issacs/New Day
- I Want To Be Just Like You Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
