ACCLAIMED HUMORIST AND RECORDING ARTIST TIM LOVELACE LAUNCHES ‘MOMENTS THAT MOTIVATE’ PODCAST

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Bestselling comedian and GRAMMY®-nominated StowTown Records singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Tim Lovelace adds podcast host to an ever-growing list of accolades with the debut of “Moments that Motivate.” Available on major podcasting platforms, the series will bow a new two-minute episode every other Monday, spotlighting humorous and often touching stories from Lovelace’s life, shared with a heaping dose of inspirational insight. Listen now to “Moments that Motivate with Tim Lovelace.”

Birthed from Lovelace’s popular segments broadcast on SiriusXM and other radio stations across the country, the “Moments that Motivate” podcast features such curiosity-piquing episode titles as “Coffee in My Coffee,” “Ping-Pong Balls and an Airplane,” “Everyday Grace” and “The Poncho Tent,” among others. Lovelace hopes the podcast will help encourage and uplift listeners along life’s journey.

“Everyone has a story, and no two are the same,” he shares. “When stories are told, hearts are connected. The stories I share in ‘Moments that Motivate’ are intended to make us stop and chuckle, realizing that time is more than precious—it’s priceless.”

“When the teams at StowTown and Provident/Sony encouraged me to expand the platform and make these segments available as a podcast, it seemed like the right next step for these motivational messages from my heart,” Lovelace adds. “I’m excited to be starting 2022 with this new podcast, and I hope it’s a place where listeners find encouragement and inspiration.”

“With the radio success of ‘Moments that Motivate with Tim Lovelace,’ StowTown is thrilled that Tim will now have a biweekly podcast,” says Landon Beene, president and CEO, StowTown Records. “Tim is one of those people who makes your heart and soul smile. His ability to lift spirits with just a few short words or a real life experience makes this new podcast so appealing and necessary in the chaos of life.”