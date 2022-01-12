SGM Radio Welcomes Mark Bishop

SGM Radio is excited to announce the addition of Mark Bishop to “The Morning Show”. Mark’s “You’re Happy When You’re Laughing” comedy segment will be a regular feature on the show. Whether it be on the radio or on stage, Mark Bishop is known for making people smile. His one-minute segments are full of fun, family humor that he describes as “folksy and homey”. Natalie Duncan Emmons is thrilled to add Mark Bishop to the lineup. He joins Dennis Swanberg to the comedy roster of “The Morning Show”.

