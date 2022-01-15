A Record Week For SGM Radio

SGM Radio is excited to announce a record breaking week with the debut of the Morning Show with Natalie. We are so thrilled with the response from both fans and artist alike. We’d like to thank the sponsors of the Morning Show, Hometown Roots in Sebastopol, Mississippi, Joe McGee Construction in Lake, Mississippi, Lee’s Steakhouse in Sebastopol, Mississippi, and MyPillow. The Morning Show would also like to acknowledge and thank those who became official “Friends” of the Morning Show during our first week. If you would like to become a part of all the buzz about the Morning Show, you can become a sponsor or friend as well.

You can contact the Morning Show at 1-769-240-6886 or email natalie@sgmradio.com Stay tuned. The best is yet to come.