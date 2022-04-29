SGM Radio Names Kristina Cornell New Host Of The Morning Show

We are so excited to announce that on Monday, May 2, 2022, SGM Radio will premiere The Kristina Cornell Morning Show. Every Monday – Friday from 7-9am eastern, Kristina will bring the energy that we all need to face our work week. “I want to ensure programming that features new artists as well as all of our classic favorites.” says Cornell.

The Kristina Cornell Show on Abundant TV will also begin in May and the combination of these two endeavors will highlight southern gospel, inspirational, blue grass and christian country music and testimonies of the miracles that we encounter every day.

For more information, inquiries and/ or comments about the Kristina Cornell Show, please visit www.kristinacornell.com.

If you would like to be a guest on either program, or for sponsorship information, please contact Kristina at kristina@kristinacornell.com.