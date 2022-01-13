Abraham Productions Welcomes Triumphant to Its Board of Directors

Wilmington, NC (January 13, 2022) – Abraham Productions, Inc. is pleased to announce that Eric Bennett, David Sutton, Clayton Inman and Scotty Inman of Triumphant has joined the Abraham Productions Board of Directors effective immediately.

Eric Bennett stated “We are extremely thankful for the opportunity to join Abraham Productions. For years we’ve watched the Lord use Abraham Productions to bring Himself honor and glory. We’ve seen Him save, change and challenge people through this ministry.”

With the retirement of The Talleys in 2020, Roger Talley will leave Abraham Productions after more than 18 years of serving on the board. Talley joined Abraham Productions in 2004 and has been instrumental in providing wisdom and insight that was a catalyst for significant growth of the ministry of Abraham Productions. Talley stated “It has been my honor and joy to serve with the men and women who make up Abraham Productions. I have grown in so many ways and God has blessed our efforts abundantly. I will always treasure the times we have spent singing, praying, working, laughing, and worshipping together. It is my prayer that God will continue to pour out His blessings on everything this great group does for the Kingdom of God.

President & CEO Ray Flynn says “Abraham Productions is blessed to have all the men of Triumphant join Abraham Productions in these leadership positions. The integrity, quality and spirituality of each member of Triumphant makes them ideal candidates to serve in this new role and is a perfect fit for the forward vision of Abraham Productions. Roger Talley will be greatly missed, but we are excited for his new chapter of life and will always look to him as a mentor for Abraham Productions.

MORE ABOUT ABRAHAM PRODUCTIONS, INC.:

Abraham Productions, Inc. headquartered in Wilmington, NC is led by President & Chief Executive Officer Ray Flynn, and Vice Presidents Dean Hopper and Jeff Whisnant. Abraham Productions Board of Directors include Ray Flynn, Dean Hopper, Jeff Whisnant, Bill Bailey, Brian Free, Karen Peck, Eric Bennett, David Sutton, Clayton Inman and Scotty Inman. Abraham Productions produces Singing In The Sun at Myrtle Beach, SC, 40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, the Crystal Caribbean Cruises and other high quality Christian music events and tours.