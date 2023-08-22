Billy Blue Publishing Signs Rick Lang, Acclaimed Bluegrass Singer/Songwriter

Nashville, Tennessee — Billy Blue Publishing is thrilled to announce the addition of multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Rick Lang to its esteemed family of writers. With an impressive track record and extensive contributions to the bluegrass genre, Lang brings his exceptional talent to further elevate Billy Blue Publishing’s roster of renowned songwriters.

With well over 100 cuts to his credit, including several album title tracks, over a dozen #1 hits, and every song on the Grammy®-nominated album Gonna Sing Gonna Shout, Rick Lang has earned his spot as an established presence in the bluegrass community and beyond. With renowned artists covering his work across genres from bluegrass to Gospel to jazz, Lang will bring tremendous cache to the Billy Blue Publishing family.

Over the course of his career, Lang has proven himself time and time again to be among the top talents in the singer/songwriting community, receiving a nomination for a GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awardfor his Gospel release Look to the Light and a nomination for an IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Award in the Gospel Recorded Event Of The Year category for his single “Sailing On.” Recognition for Lang’s music did not stop here. In 2018, the release of his penned Gospel set Gonna Sing Gonna Shout under the newly established Billy Blue Records label served as a highlight of his career so far as a songwriter. Receiving the IBMA Award for Gospel Recording Of The Year for the album’s title track as well as earning a Grammy Award® nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album pushed Lang even further into the spotlight where he has continued to flourish.

As Lang continues to contribute his gifts to an array of artists’ recordings, we are so excited that he has found a place here at Billy Blue Publishing. When asked for a comment on this next big step in his career, Rick shared “This is truly a blessing in my life. Not only am I grateful for the opportunity to continue to evolve and grow as a songwriter, but it’s fertile ground for someone like me who has a deep love and passion for writing bluegrass and Gospel music. Since the 2018 release of my Gonna Sing Gonna Shout project on Billy Blue Records, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Jerry Salley, Joe Dan Cornett, and the amazing staff at Billy Blue and to collaborate with some of their top songwriters. It has been both fun and rewarding, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

