Billy Walker Releases, “Come Along With Me”

Nashville, TN

Billy Walker, in conjunction with Godsey Media Management, Mansion Entertainment, and Hey Y’all Media, is proud to announce the release of his new single, “Come Along With Me”. The song was written by Billy’s mom, Gospel artist, Geneva Walker. How appropriate it is that she would write his first ever single as a solo artist.

Billy Walker states, “As my mother steps toward retirement, it’s an honor to sing this song that she wrote over 20 years ago! It’s a fun song to sing and, already, the fans are just eating it up.”

John Mathis Jr of Mansion Entertainment says, “It is an honor to be a part of creating new music with Billy. He is such a great singer with a big heart and passion for ministry. All of that comes through in his new song.”

Paul Secord, of Godsey Media Management, comments on the song, “I can’t imagine a song that fits Billy Walker better than ‘Come Along With Me.’ It’s so rare to find such a great match. We are excited to help Billy share it with the world.”

Godsey Media is currently producing a music video for this song that was recorded and produced by Mansion Entertainment. It’s a collaboration that both parties believe will culminate in amazing results for Billy Walker’s ministry.

On June 4th, “Come Along With Me” will be available everywhere you listen to music. The video will air later in June. Don’t miss it.

