BROS.4 Releases, “Lord Deliver Me”

Lord Deliver Me is a dynamic song written by Mike Owens, Jeff Elliott and Mike Morgan. Mike Owens shared the song with Bros. 4 group manager, Adam Dungey, and he was immediately inspired by the words. Adam had a vision, after listening to the demo, to make it a bass feature. In collaboration with our producer, a track was created that truly embodied the song and fit our musical style. We believe the result is an inspiring psalm to bless the ears of each believer in our audience

Buddy, BROS.4