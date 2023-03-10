BRYAN WALKER ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM LEGACY FIVE

NASHVILLE, TN (March 10, 2023) – Legacy Five baritone, Bryan Walker, has announced he is resigning from Legacy Five and getting off the road in order to focus, full time, on his family. This decision is effective immediately. Legacy Five owner, Scott Fowler, says, “The past four years with Bryan have been amazing, wonderful years for me and Legacy Five. During that time, we enjoyed our first Dove award ever for “Album of the Year” for the recording “Pure Love.” But far beyond the accolades, we’ve experienced some of the best of times. While on the road serving as our baritone, Bryan has been one of the kindest, hard-working servants I have ever served with. We certainly wish him and his family all the best.”

If you or someone you know would like to be considered for Legacy Five’s baritone position, please send a 1 song demo and photo to Scott Fowler at scottfowler@legacyfive.com

