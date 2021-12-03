Celebrate Christmas with The Primitive Quartet

Arden, North Carolina — In October, The Primitive Quartet and Mountain Home Music Company released Through The Years Volumes 1 and 2, the start of a groundbreaking series that’s bringing the beloved gospel group’s music to new generations of listeners through streaming services and digital sales platforms for the first time. This holiday, the series continues with Through The Years Christmas, out now.

Featuring four songs written by Reagan Riddle — “Carolina Mountain Christmas,” “Memories of Christmas,” “Precious Holy Name,” and “Christmas In The Mountains” — and four classics — “Joy To The World,” “What Child Is This,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” — this collection is sure to enhance the joy and reverence listeners feel throughout the Christmas season.

When completed, the Through The Years series — curated by the Crossroads Label Group’s Greg Bentley and The Primitive Quartet’s Mike Riddle — will encompass eight volumes covering nearly 40 years of historic releases, including this Christmas collection and a compilation of songs from the several live albums the group has released over the years. Rarely has such an archival exploration been directed exclusively at digital platforms, and the combination of historical interest and forward-looking accessibility serves to guarantee that not only will long-time fans of the storied group have their favorites close at hand, but that the vital musical ministry of the Primitive Quartet will be available for discovery by generations of fans yet to come.

Listen to Through The Years Christmas HERE.