Congratulation to the Kingsmen and the Top 100 SGN SCOOPS CHART for April 2024

1. Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads

2. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records

3. Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA

4. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

5. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

6. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown

7. Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads

8. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

9. Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind

10. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown

11. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

12. I Think I’ll Just Go On Perrys/StowTown

13. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown

14. Ever Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

15. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown

16. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads

17. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown

18. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS

19. Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

20. Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

21. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind

22. There’s Always A Place At The Table Sunday Drive/StowTown

23. Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS

24. Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind

25. Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown

26. Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent

27. Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

28. Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind

29. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent

30. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads

31. Follow The Leader Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent

32. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads

33. I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

34. O For A Thousand Tongues Nelons/Daywind

35. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

36. It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent

37. God Is Listening Truimphant/StowTown

38. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind

39. All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

40. What I Know Taylors/StowTown

41. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS

42. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads

43. Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads

44. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21

45. The Rising Of The Sun McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

46. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hopper Music

47. Long Live The King Justified Qt/ARS/New Day

48. Since They’re Gone Barber Family/Independent

49. Glory Hallelujahs Fill My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group

50. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

51. My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown

52. Unexpected Love Heart 2 Heart/Independent

53. He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent

54. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

55. Even If I Stand Alone Chitans/Crossroads

56. Back To The Grave Promisedland Qt/StowTown

57. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4: 13/Independent

58. Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent

59. Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

60. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

61. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent

62. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS

63. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent

64. God Hid A Lion Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent

65. Worship The King The Allen’s/ARS

66. Set Him Free Chronicle/Independent

67. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent

68. Front Porch Sitting Zane & Donna King/StowTown

69. I’m Looking Ahead Bibletones/Independent

70. I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big

71. He’s My Healer Debra Shultz/Independent

72. The Day The Lamb Died Shirah Brothers/Godsey Media

73. The Dark Night Of The Soul Lore Family/Crossroads

74. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent

75. Where We Belong Adam Crabb/Daywind

76. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

77. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records

78. It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent

79. Take Me To The Water Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

80. What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

81. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads

82. He Gave Us Jesus 8th Street/ARS/New Day

83. What A Friend We Have In Jesus Kim Hopper/Daywind

84. I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent

85. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley

86. When I Got Saved Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley

87. He Took My Place ClearVision/Chapel Valley

88. Roll Back River Jordan Southern Plainsmen/Independent

89. What The Lord Can Do Greesons/Independent

90. You Saved My Life Billy Walker/Independent

91. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind

92. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

93. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads

94. Every Pew Cami Shrock/Independent

95. New Name Written Down In Glory Avenue/Main Street

96. Highway 55 Crown Of Life/Independent

97. Riches Can’t Buy Spirits Of Harmony/Chapel Valley

98. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

99. Worship My Way Home Sacred Harmony/Independent