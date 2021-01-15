Congratulations to Balsam Range and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass February 2021

Congratulations to Balsam Range and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass February 2021Written by scoopsnews on January 15, 2021 – 8:44 am -
|1
|Grit and Grace
|Balsam Range/Mountain Home Music
|2
|Worry Never Done Nothing
|East Ridge Boys/Mansion
|3
|Something Got A Hold Of My Soul
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|4
|That Home Far Away
|Zoe & Cloyd/Organic Records
|5
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs/Independent
|6
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|7
|It’s Not Goodbye
|Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
|8
|Dust On The Bible
|Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice/Independent
|9
|When I Wake Up To Sleep No More
|Gospel Plow Boys/Independent
|10
|Tell The Truth
|Becky Buller & Fairfield Four/Independent
|11
|There Is A Place
|Walking By Faith/JeffTolbert/Independent
|12
|It’s Autumn
|Tim Davis/Independent
|13
|Don’t Tune Him Out
|Whites/Independent
|14
|Tell The World That Jesus Saves
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
|15
|I’m Gonna Wait On Jesus
|Carolina Blue/Independent
|16
|Much More Than I Asked For
|King James Boys/Independent
|17
|Homecoming Day
|Rochesters/Independent
|18
|Some Days I Feel Like David
|Lakeside/Independent
|19
|Holy Son Holy
|Jessica Horton/MAC Records
|20
|They Won’t Believe
|Blue Moon Rising/Independent
