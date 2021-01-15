Congratulations to Balsam Range and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass February 2021

January 15, 2021

1 Grit and Grace Balsam Range/Mountain Home Music
2 Worry Never Done Nothing East Ridge Boys/Mansion
3 Something Got A Hold Of My Soul Eagle’s Wings/Independent
4 That Home Far Away Zoe & Cloyd/Organic Records
5 The Wilderness Isaacs/Independent
6 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
7 It’s Not Goodbye Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
8 Dust On The Bible Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice/Independent
9 When I Wake Up To Sleep No More Gospel Plow Boys/Independent
10 Tell The Truth Becky Buller & Fairfield Four/Independent
11 There Is A Place Walking By Faith/JeffTolbert/Independent
12 It’s Autumn Tim Davis/Independent
13 Don’t Tune Him Out Whites/Independent
14 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
15 I’m Gonna Wait On Jesus Carolina Blue/Independent
16 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Independent
17 Homecoming Day Rochesters/Independent
18 Some Days I Feel Like David Lakeside/Independent
19 Holy Son Holy Jessica Horton/MAC Records
20 They Won’t Believe Blue Moon Rising/Independent

