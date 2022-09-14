announcements

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass October 2022

scoopsnews

1
Let’s Tell The World About Jesus
Eagle’s Wings/Independent
2 Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House of Isaacs
3 Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Independent
4 Faith, Hope And Love High Road/New Day Records
5 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent
6 They Tell Me Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records
7 Standing On The Banks Lonesome River Band/Mountain Home
8 River of Forgiveness Steel Drivers/Bllly Blue Records
9 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
10 Weatherproof Joy Holden/ARS
11 Three Carpenters Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek Records
12 From The Mountain Top Tonja Rose ( With Jessica Horton) /Mansion
13 That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere Primitives/Independent
14 Don’t You Want To Go Gospel Plow Boys/Morning Glory
15 God’s Been Good Little Roy & Lizzy/Crossroads
16 With All My Heart Matthews Family/Independent
17 Are You Rapture Ready? Strings Of Victory/Independent
18 A Place Prepared For Me Heaven’s Mountain Band/Butler Music Group
19 I Am The One Dry Creek/Butler Music Group
20 The Old Fashioned Meeting Rebekah Speer/Independent