Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass October 2022

|
1
|
Let’s Tell The World About Jesus
|
Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|2
|Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs
|3
|Hold On
|Authentic Unlimited/Independent
|4
|Faith, Hope And Love
|High Road/New Day Records
|5
|My Heavenly Home
|New River Bluegrass/Independent
|6
|They Tell Me
|Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records
|7
|Standing On The Banks
|Lonesome River Band/Mountain Home
|8
|River of Forgiveness
|Steel Drivers/Bllly Blue Records
|9
|I’ve Changed My Mind
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
|10
|Weatherproof
|Joy Holden/ARS
|11
|Three Carpenters
|Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek Records
|12
|From The Mountain Top
|Tonja Rose ( With Jessica Horton) /Mansion
|13
|That Sweet Land Of God Somewhere
|Primitives/Independent
|14
|Don’t You Want To Go
|Gospel Plow Boys/Morning Glory
|15
|God’s Been Good
|Little Roy & Lizzy/Crossroads
|16
|With All My Heart
|Matthews Family/Independent
|17
|Are You Rapture Ready?
|Strings Of Victory/Independent
|18
|A Place Prepared For Me
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Butler Music Group
|19
|I Am The One
|Dry Creek/Butler Music Group
|20
|The Old Fashioned Meeting
|Rebekah Speer/Independent