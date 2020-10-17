Congratulations To Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass November 2020 SGN SCOOPS

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings “The Lost Sheep” #1 Song (November 2020)

SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS TOP 20 November 2020

1 The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent
2 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
3 I Know The Tomb Is Empty Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
4 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
5 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent
6 It’s Not Goodbye Bama Blu Grace/Butler Music Group
7 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
8 There’s No Depression In Heaven Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home Records
9 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
10 The Beggar And The King Britton Family/Independent
11 Keep Your Eyes On The Prize Alan Bibey&Grasstowne/Morning Glory Music
12 God Of Second Chances High Road/New Day Records
13 It’s Autumn Tim Davis/Independent
14 I’m Gonna Wait On Jesus Carolina Blue/Independent
15 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A,C. Records
16 Don’t Tune Him Out Whites/Independent
17 The Old Red Back Strings Of Victory/Independent
18 God’s Still In Control Merle Monroe/Pibecastle Records
19 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
20 Thank God I’m Free Detty Sisters/Independent

