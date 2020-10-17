Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Weekend Word With Vonda ArmstrongWritten by scoopsnews on October 17, 2020 – 7:16 am -
Yesterday, I played this song on my radio show. It’s the new radio single for Chris Golden. When the show was over, a lady called and thanked me and said she knew I played it for her.
Her son had been in trouble and this Momma was hurting. She said,” no matter what, he’s still my son.”
Wow, I saw God and a perfect illustration of his love for us.
So today, I wanted to share it with you…
Until next week……. What if it were your son?
YOUR SON – J. Layne / M. Narmore (Kinfolk Hollar, BMI / Oven Music Inc. BMI)
