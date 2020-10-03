Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong…. I Saw God Today

Written by scoopsnews on October 3, 2020 – 4:04 am -

2 Corinthians 4:8

We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair;

Yesterday, I was driving into Heflin, Alabama to do my radio show at WPIL 91.7 FM. Anne Murray and I were singing “loud” , “I sure could use a little good news today.” Actually, Anne was singing and I was backing her up with some “southern gospel harmony.” As I was driving along and taking in God’s beautiful creation all around me, the world had the appearance of a great day in the making!

I left early to grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant. I pulled in, put the car in park, and walked in and ordered my food.

Then everything changed…..

My car came out of park, rolled backwards, hit 2 cars , yet ended up on a curb, parked perfectly parallel to the main road.

There were cars zooming up and down highway 78, a busy Heflin Street that runs through the small town.

I remember running out and praying under my breath that no one was hurt. And guess what, No one was hurt!

There were scratches and dents in the vehicles but no one was hurt.

As I walked to my car, that I could not have parked that way if I tried, all I could say was Praise God.

I’ll have to admit, I was shook up, BUT the radio show had to go on. Throughout the day, the wreck never left my mind and I kept whispering this prayer, Lord, what was this all about?

Later in the day, I received a message from someone that watched it all happen while I was about to bite into a delicious breakfast and get to the station.

Someone that hasn’t always had things easy and from time to time has wondered if God was even present in his life.

He just wanted to assure me that God was driving my car and that he saw it and he believes . I believe it happened for him. This life is not about me or you, it’s about others that need to believe.

Are you struggling today? Is your world crashing in all around you? Are you colliding with others along your way?

Let me encourage you today. God cares about you. You matter so much to Him. He has been there through every trial and he is with you right now.

The same Jesus that came on the scene of my accident today will come on the scene for you. He is there. Will you look for him today?

I’m the smallest things, I believe you will find him.

Vonda

“Whispered Prayers”

Written by: Jeff Steele

Artist Karen Peck & New River

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related