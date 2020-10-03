Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 3, 2020 – 3:11 pm -

Veteran Indie artist, Denae Joy, is thrilled to present her 7th solo album, “The Scarlet Cord”, her 5th to be produced at Daywind Studios in Hendersonville, TN. The 11 song collection showcases Denae’s prolific songwriting, with 10 solid and meaningful originals that span a variety of music styles. Also included is “He’s Been Faithful” a beloved classic by Carol Cymbala of The Brooklyn Tabernacle.

Denae Joy was born and raised in Scottsdale, AZ. She grew up in a preacher’s home and at a young age it became evident she had a heart for God and people, a beautiful voice, and a gift for songwriting. Music ministry came very easily for the young female artist, and she started recording at age 14. Denae Joy now travels with her parents, The David Abbott Family, and her music continues to bless people across the United States, as well as other countries.

In regards to her latest release, Denae Joy says, “This recording is very special to me. The title song tells the unique story of Rahab of Jericho and her incredible encounter with God’s mercy. This was the first song I’ve been privileged to involve live orchestrations on, and it really made the lyric come alive! I believe in the power of music, and my prayer is that this recording will encourage the saint and reach the sinner with the power of the Gospel!”

With a wide variety of styles ranging from Southern Gospel to Classical, this album offers encouraging, meaningful and even fun songs for the whole family. Be sure to listen for, “I Can’t Wait”, a new song with a timeless message about heaven and a bluesy, Pentecostal feel.

