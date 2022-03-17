Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS

|
1
|
Kneel, Stand , Walk, Run and Fly
|
Eagles Wings/Independent/HYM
|2
|There’s No New Way Home
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|3
|Dallas
|Gospel Plowboys/Morning Glory Music
|4
|I Am So Blessed
|Les Butler & Primitve Qt/Family Music Group
|5
|In The Sweet By & By
|Dolly Parton/Billy Blue Records
|6
|Two Coats
|High Road/Daywind/New Day
|7
|Only God Can Satisfy
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|8
|Happy On My Way
|Lorrane Jordan & Carolina Road/Independent
|9
|You Put Me First
|Grascals/Crossroads
|10
|In The Heat Of The Battle
|Brent Rochester Family/Independent
|11
|Is There Oil In Your Lamp
|Joy Holden/Independent
|12
|Two Gardens
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
|13
|A Little More Faith In Jesus
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|14
|Every Minute Means A Mile
|Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
|15
|Save Me
|King James Boys/Independent
|16
|I Can Walk On The Water
|Jimmy Howson/Independent
|17
|I Saw The Light
|Lakeside/Mountain Fever Records
|18
|He’s Getting Me Ready
|Darrin and Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|19
|Across the River
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|20
|In The Resurrection Morning
|Sacred Reunion/Independent