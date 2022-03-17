announcements

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS

scoopsnews

1
Kneel, Stand , Walk, Run and Fly
Eagles Wings/Independent/HYM
2 There’s No New Way Home Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
3 Dallas Gospel Plowboys/Morning Glory Music
4 I Am So Blessed Les Butler & Primitve Qt/Family Music Group
5 In The Sweet By & By Dolly Parton/Billy Blue Records
6 Two Coats High Road/Daywind/New Day
7 Only God Can Satisfy Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
8 Happy On My Way Lorrane Jordan & Carolina Road/Independent
9 You Put Me First Grascals/Crossroads
10 In The Heat Of The Battle Brent Rochester Family/Independent
11 Is There Oil In Your Lamp Joy Holden/Independent
12 Two Gardens Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
13 A Little More Faith In Jesus Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
14 Every Minute Means A Mile Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
15 Save Me King James Boys/Independent
16 I Can Walk On The Water Jimmy Howson/Independent
17 I Saw The Light Lakeside/Mountain Fever Records
18 He’s Getting Me Ready Darrin and Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
19 Across the River Mark Bishop/Crossroads
20 In The Resurrection Morning Sacred Reunion/Independent