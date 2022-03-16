Congratulations to The Whisnants and THE SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel
Congratulations to The Whisnants and The Top 100!
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|March 2022
|
1. Go Tell One
|
Whisnants/UIA
|2. Songs of Grace
|Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
|3. Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
|4. Oh, What A Day
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|5. My Jesus
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
|6. His Will, His Way, Our Faith
|Hyssongs/Independent
|7. It’s Still Good News
|Guardians/StowTown
|8. Stones
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|9. Can You See The Clock
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|10. Make It Count
|The Sound/New Day Records
|11. Jericho
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
|12. I’ve Come Too Far
|Browders/Dream Big
|13. Your Sins Are Forgiven
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|14. I Have God To Thank For Everything
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|15. Not My Will
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|16. The Same
|Taylors/StowTown
|17. Black, White, and Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
|18. Goodness Of Good
|Triumphant/StowTown
|19. Give Me Jesus
|Talleys/Crossroads
|20. Take Me Back
|Browns/StowTown
|21. Good To Be Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|22. Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|23. Given, Buried,Risen
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|24. What We Need
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|25. He’s Got A Way
|Southbound/Daywind
|26. Church Of The Great I Am
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|27. The World Needs A New Song
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|28. Come Home Kind Of God
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|29. He Went A Little Further
|Bibletones/Independent
|30. All Of My Help
|Erwins/StowTown
|31. Children Sing
|Nelons/Daywind
|32. People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|33. Don’t Wait
|Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
|34. Answer Is Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|35. My Feet Are On The Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|36. Grace and Goodness
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|37. Letters From Heaven
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|38. Read It Again
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|39. It Ain’t Over Yet
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|40. What You Could Never Get Over
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|41. This is The Church
|Steeles/StowTown
|42. How Good The Good News Feels
|The Old Paths/Crossroads
|43. The God Of Gideon
|Foresters/Independent
|44. Twice On Sundays
|Poet Voices/Independent
|45. Jesus Showed Up
|Justified/Big Picture Records
|46. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide
|Chronicle/Butler Music Group
|47. The Lighthouse
|Ronnie Hinson/Independent
|48. This Is My Story
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|49. When They See Me
|Freemans/Goldvine
|50. The Cross He Carried
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|51. Everything
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|52. Greater God
|Kramers/StowTown
|53. What The Cross Really Is
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|54. Inside Information
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
|55. Then and There
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|56. Two Coats
|High Road/New Day
|57. I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|58. Count It Victory
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|59. Still
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|60. Too Near Well Done
|Sound Street/Independent
|61. Leavin On My Mind
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|62. Joy Comes In The Morning
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|63. Nobody Knows Better Than Me
|Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
|64. You Never Know
|Dunaways/Independent
|65. Set The Sails
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|66. Across The River
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|67. The Well
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|68. He Never Gives Up On Me
|Michael Booth/Daywind
|69. It Ain’t Over Yet
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|70. What Put Me In
|Phillips Family/Butler Music Group
|71. Masterpiece
|Greg Sullivan/Independent
|72. Good Vs Evil
|Michael Combs/Independent
|73. Standing On The Word
|Joyaires/Independent
|74. Everyday Battles
|Zane and Donna King/StowTown
|75. Beautiful The Hands
|Family Legacy/Independent
|76. Let Us Pray
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|77. There Is Hope
|Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
|78. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down
|Avenue/Independent
|79. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places
|Divine 3/Independent
|80. Redeeming Blood
|Griffins/Independent
|81. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|82. Call On His Name
|River’s Edge/Independent
|83. His Strength Is Perfect
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|84. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You
|The Perrys/StowTown
|85. Walk Away
|Billy Walker/Mansion
|86. When The Son Arrives
|Promiseland Quartet/Independent
|87. Hope
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|88. Opening Soon
|Big Mo/Independent
|89. Song Of My Surrender
|No Name Qt/Independent
|90. Grow Up Slow
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|91. This Ship Has Sailed
|Batchelor Family/Independent
|92. Your Love Is Not Finished With Me
|2nd Chance/Independent
|93. Do It Again
|Voice Of Truth/Independent
|94. He Outstretched His Hands For Me
|Cross Anchored/Independent
|95. Just A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|96. Grandma’s Prayer
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|97. My Jesus
|Hullenders/Independent
|98. Home
|Chitans/Crossroads
|99. Higher
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|100. Heavenly Resource
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley