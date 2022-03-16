announcements

Congratulations to The Whisnants and THE SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel

Song Title Artist/Label
March 2022
   1. Go Tell One
Whisnants/UIA
2. Songs of Grace Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
3. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
4. Oh, What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
5. My Jesus LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
6. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent
7. It’s Still Good News Guardians/StowTown
8. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind
9. Can You See The Clock Hoppers/Hopper Music
10. Make It Count The Sound/New Day Records
11. Jericho Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
12. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big
13. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads
14. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads
15. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind
16. The Same Taylors/StowTown
17. Black, White, and Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
18. Goodness Of Good Triumphant/StowTown
19. Give Me Jesus Talleys/Crossroads
20. Take Me Back Browns/StowTown
21. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
22. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
23. Given, Buried,Risen Legacy Five/Daywind
24. What We Need Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
25. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind
26. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads
27. The World Needs A New Song Lore Family/Crossroads
28. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads
29. He Went A Little Further Bibletones/Independent
30. All Of My Help Erwins/StowTown
31. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind
32. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
33. Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
34. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
35. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
36. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown
37. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads
38. Read It Again Williamsons/Family Music Group
39. It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent
40. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
41. This is The Church Steeles/StowTown
42. How Good The Good News Feels The Old Paths/Crossroads
43. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent
44. Twice On Sundays Poet Voices/Independent
45. Jesus Showed Up Justified/Big Picture Records
46. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group
47. The Lighthouse Ronnie Hinson/Independent
48. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
49. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine
50. The Cross He Carried Phillips & Banks/Independent
51. Everything Lauren Talley/Crossroads
52. Greater God Kramers/StowTown
53. What The Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
54. Inside Information Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
55. Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent
56. Two Coats High Road/New Day
57. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS
58. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads
59. Still McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
60. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent
61. Leavin On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind
62. Joy Comes In The Morning Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
63. Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
64. You Never Know Dunaways/Independent
65. Set The Sails Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
66. Across The River Mark Bishop/Crossroads
67. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
68. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind
69. It Ain’t Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
70. What Put Me In Phillips Family/Butler Music Group
71. Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/Independent
72. Good Vs Evil Michael Combs/Independent
73. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent
74. Everyday Battles Zane and Donna King/StowTown
75. Beautiful The Hands Family Legacy/Independent
76. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/StowTown
77. There Is Hope Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
78. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down Avenue/Independent
79. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places Divine 3/Independent
80. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent
81. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song Mercy’s Well/Independent
82. Call On His Name River’s Edge/Independent
83. His Strength Is Perfect Gordon Mote/New Haven
84. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You The Perrys/StowTown
85. Walk Away Billy Walker/Mansion
86. When The Son Arrives Promiseland Quartet/Independent
87. Hope Cana’s Voice/StowTown
88. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent
89. Song Of My Surrender No Name Qt/Independent
90. Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/StowTown
91. This Ship Has Sailed Batchelor Family/Independent
92. Your Love Is Not Finished With Me 2nd Chance/Independent
93. Do It Again Voice Of Truth/Independent
94. He Outstretched His Hands For Me Cross Anchored/Independent
95. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
96. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
97. My Jesus Hullenders/Independent
98. Home Chitans/Crossroads
99. Higher Adam Crabb/Daywind
100. Heavenly Resource Isbell Family/Chapel Valley