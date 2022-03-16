Congratulations to The Whisnants and THE SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel

Song Title Artist/Label

March 2022

1. Go Tell One Whisnants/UIA

2. Songs of Grace Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day

3. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/ StowTown

4. Oh, What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

5. My Jesus LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day

6. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent

7. It’s Still Good News Guardians/StowTown

8. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind

9. Can You See The Clock Hoppers/Hopper Music

10. Make It Count The Sound/New Day Records

11. Jericho Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day

12. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big

13. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads

14. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads

15. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind

16. The Same Taylors/StowTown

17. Black, White, and Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day

18. Goodness Of Good Triumphant/StowTown

19. Give Me Jesus Talleys/Crossroads

20. Take Me Back Browns/StowTown

21. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

22. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

23. Given, Buried,Risen Legacy Five/Daywind

24. What We Need Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

25. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind

26. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads

27. The World Needs A New Song Lore Family/Crossroads

28. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads

29. He Went A Little Further Bibletones/Independent

30. All Of My Help Erwins/StowTown

31. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind

32. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

33. Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind

34. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

35. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

36. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown

37. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads

38. Read It Again Williamsons/Family Music Group

39. It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent

40. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

41. This is The Church Steeles/StowTown

42. How Good The Good News Feels The Old Paths/Crossroads

43. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent

44. Twice On Sundays Poet Voices/Independent

45. Jesus Showed Up Justified/Big Picture Records

46. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group

47. The Lighthouse Ronnie Hinson/Independent

48. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

49. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine

50. The Cross He Carried Phillips & Banks/Independent

51. Everything Lauren Talley/Crossroads

52. Greater God Kramers/StowTown

53. What The Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

54. Inside Information Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill

55. Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent

56. Two Coats High Road/New Day

57. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS

58. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads

59. Still McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

60. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent

61. Leavin On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind

62. Joy Comes In The Morning Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group

63. Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn/StowTown

64. You Never Know Dunaways/Independent

65. Set The Sails Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

66. Across The River Mark Bishop/Crossroads

67. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

68. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind

69. It Ain’t Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

70. What Put Me In Phillips Family/Butler Music Group

71. Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/Independent

72. Good Vs Evil Michael Combs/Independent

73. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent

74. Everyday Battles Zane and Donna King/StowTown

75. Beautiful The Hands Family Legacy/Independent

76. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/StowTown

77. There Is Hope Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent

78. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down Avenue/Independent

79. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places Divine 3/Independent

80. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent

81. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song Mercy’s Well/Independent

82. Call On His Name River’s Edge/Independent

83. His Strength Is Perfect Gordon Mote/New Haven

84. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You The Perrys/StowTown

85. Walk Away Billy Walker/Mansion

86. When The Son Arrives Promiseland Quartet/Independent

87. Hope Cana’s Voice/StowTown

88. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent

89. Song Of My Surrender No Name Qt/Independent

90. Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/StowTown

91. This Ship Has Sailed Batchelor Family/Independent

92. Your Love Is Not Finished With Me 2nd Chance/Independent

93. Do It Again Voice Of Truth/Independent

94. He Outstretched His Hands For Me Cross Anchored/Independent

95. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

96. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

97. My Jesus Hullenders/Independent

98. Home Chitans/Crossroads

99. Higher Adam Crabb/Daywind