Congratulations to Greater Vision and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (September 2022)
|
1. You Are My King
|
Greater Vision/Daywind
|2. Gonna Take It And Leave It
|Gold City/Sony Music
|3. Worth Calvary
|Whisnants/UIA
|4. Out Of Harms Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|5. Never Be A Mountain
|Hyssongs/Independent
|6. Sweet Hellos
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|7. Still Standing After The Storm
|Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
|8. God Is Real
|The Sound/New Day Records
|9. I Bring You Jesus
|Lore Family/Crosssroads
|10. All The Praise
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|11. Enough For Me
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|12. Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|13. Ready To Leave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|14. Looks Like Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|15. The Church Of The Great I Am
|Kingsmen Qt/Crossroads
|16. That Heavenly Home
|Tribute/Daywind
|17. Child Of The King
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|18. Glorious Appearing
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|19. Live Forgiven
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|20. Goodness Of God
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|21. Breathe In, Breathe Out
|Guardians/StowTown
|22. I Give You Me
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|23. Homeland
|Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
|24. God Do it Again
|Taylors/Stow Town
|25. He Gave
|Browders/Dream Big
|26. Long Live Old Time Religion
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|27. In Your Hands
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|28. We Shall Rise
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|29. Answer Is Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|30. All I Got, All I Need
|The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|31. Grace And Goodness
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|32. About The Business
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|33. Empty Grave
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|35. Overcome
|Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
|36. Are you Saved
|River’s Edge/Independent
|37. Children Sing
|Nelons/Daywind
|38. With Every Move I Make
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|39. Let Us Pray
|Paid In Full/Stow Town
|40. If I Don’t Testify
|Littles/Independent
|41. The Bidding
|Bibletones/Independent
|42. Good God Almighty
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|43. My Feet Are On The Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|44. John 3:16 Is Calling
|Perrys/StowTown
|45. He’s Got A Way
|Southbound/Daywind
|46. Ready For Revival
|Sound Street/Independent
|47. Bless The Waves
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|49. What You Could Never Get Over
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|50. That Sweet Land
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|51. I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|52. Shut Him Up
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|53. You Are God And I Am Not
|Wilbanks/Independent
|54. mJust A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|55. We’re Out Of Here
|Les Butler/Ronny Hinson/Family Music Group
|56. All My Tears Be Washed Away
|Mark Bishop-Sonya Isaacs Yeary/Crossroads
|57. American Christian
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|58. Then And There
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|59. Arise
|Port City Qt/ Independent
|60. Never Again
|Liberty Qt/Independent
|61. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide
|Chronicle/Independent
|62. I Love His Love
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|63. I Don’t Belong
|Talleys/Crossroads
|64. Greater God
|Kramers/StowTown
|65. Where Could We Go
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|66. Just Like That
|Don Stiles/Independent
|67. The Blood Of Jesus
|Erwins/Stow Town
|68. Everybody’s Song
|Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
|69. He Carried The Cross
|Pylant Family/Independent
|70. I’m Gonna Make It
|Epps Family/Independent
|71. Brighten The Corner
|Browns/Stow Town
|72. Water Under The Bridge
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|73. I’m Gonna Fly
|Blood Bought/Independent
|74. Come Out
|Mark Lane/Independent
|75. Champion
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|76. Trouble The Waters
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|77. Letters From Heaven
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|78. Only A Fool
|Michael Combs/Independent
|79. It’s Gonna Be A Great,Great Day
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|80. Opening Soon
|Big Mo/Independent
|81. Jesus Is Still The Answer
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|82. Faith Wins
|Phillips Family/Family Music Group
|83. Jesus Wept
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|84. Saved People
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|85. There’s Still Power In The Blood
|Voice Of Truth Qt
|86. Need Another Noah
|Collingsworth Family
|87. Whatcha Gonna Do
|Villines Trio/Independent
|88. Here We Are
|Avenue/Main Street
|89. Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|90. Lord, Deliver Me
|Bros 4/Independent
|91. Weatherproof
|Joy Holden/Independent
|92. The Lord Is My Strength
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|93. Tomorrow Never Came
|Barber Family/Independent
|94. We Will Serve The Lord
|The McNeils/Independent
|95. Comin’ Out Singing
|Cheri Taylor/Family Music Group
|96. Faith, Hope And Love
|High Road/Daywind
|97. The Journey
|Steeles/StowTown
|98. Our God Is Good
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|99. Beauty Of The Cross
|Hebron Road/StowTown
|100. Dead Man Walking
|Chronicle/Independent
