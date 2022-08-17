announcements

Congratulations to Greater Vision and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (September 2022)

1. You Are My King
Greater Vision/Daywind
2. Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music
3. Worth Calvary Whisnants/UIA
4. Out Of Harms Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
5. Never Be A Mountain Hyssongs/Independent
6. Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
7. Still Standing After The Storm Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
8. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records
9. I Bring You Jesus Lore Family/Crosssroads
10. All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind
11. Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown
12. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
13. Ready To Leave Down East Boys/Crossroads
14. Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
15. The Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen Qt/Crossroads
16. That Heavenly Home Tribute/Daywind
17. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/Daywind
18. Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music
19. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven
20. Goodness Of God Triumphant Qt/StowTown
21. Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians/StowTown
22. I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent
23. Homeland Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
24. God Do it Again Taylors/Stow Town
25. He Gave Browders/Dream Big
26. Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
27. In Your Hands Zane & Donna King/StowTown
28. We Shall Rise Inspirations/Crossroads
29. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
30. All I Got, All I Need The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
31. Grace And Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown
32. About The Business Endless Highway/Crossroads
33. Empty Grave Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
34. Homeland Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
35. Overcome Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
36. Are you Saved River’s Edge/Independent
37. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind
38. With Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
39. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/Stow Town
40. If I Don’t Testify Littles/Independent
41. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent
42. Good God Almighty Old Paths/Crossroads
43. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
44. John 3:16 Is Calling Perrys/StowTown
45. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind
46. Ready For Revival Sound Street/Independent
47. Bless The Waves Mercy’s Well/Independent
49. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
50. That Sweet Land Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
51. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
52. Shut Him Up Lauren Talley/Crossroads
53. You Are God And I Am Not Wilbanks/Independent
54. mJust A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
55. We’re Out Of Here Les Butler/Ronny Hinson/Family Music Group
56. All My Tears Be Washed Away Mark Bishop-Sonya Isaacs Yeary/Crossroads
57. American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley
58. Then And There Master’s Voice/Independent
59. Arise Port City Qt/ Independent
60. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent
61. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Independent
62. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent
63. I Don’t Belong Talleys/Crossroads
64. Greater God Kramers/StowTown
65. Where Could We Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
66. Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent
67. The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/Stow Town
68. Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
69. He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent
70. I’m Gonna Make It Epps Family/Independent
71. Brighten The Corner Browns/Stow Town
72. Water Under The Bridge Cami Shrock/Independent
73. I’m Gonna Fly Blood Bought/Independent
74. Come Out Mark Lane/Independent
75. Champion Adam Crabb/Daywind
76. Trouble The Waters Journeys/Chapel Valley
77. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads
78. Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent
79. It’s Gonna Be A Great,Great Day Chosen 4:13/Independent
80. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent
81. Jesus Is Still The Answer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
82. Faith Wins Phillips Family/Family Music Group
83. Jesus Wept Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
84. Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown
85. There’s Still Power In The Blood Voice Of Truth Qt
86. Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family
87. Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent
88. Here We Are Avenue/Main Street
89. Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
90. Lord, Deliver Me Bros 4/Independent
91. Weatherproof Joy Holden/Independent
92. The Lord Is My Strength McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
93. Tomorrow Never Came Barber Family/Independent
94. We Will Serve The Lord The McNeils/Independent
95. Comin’ Out Singing Cheri Taylor/Family Music Group
96. Faith, Hope And Love High Road/Daywind
97. The Journey Steeles/StowTown
98. Our God Is Good Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
99. Beauty Of The Cross Hebron Road/StowTown
100. Dead Man Walking Chronicle/Independent

