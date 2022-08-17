Creekside Names Host Hotel

Creekside Gospel Music Convention taking place October 23-27 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, 4010 Parkway, is pleased to announce that they are partnering with the Creekstone Inn as this year’s host hotel for the event.

The Creekstone has recently undergone a 2.5 million dollar renovation and is offering great

rates for all of those coming in for Creekside. Located just minutes from the Convention

Center off the strip, this hotel offers free breakfast and a tranquil setting with private balconies

overlooking the Little Pigeon River.

Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention states: “We are really excited about

working with the Creekstone Inn, and I have stayed there many times on my visits to Pigeon

Forge. I find it one of my favorite spots in the country.”

Creekside begins Sunday night, October 23, with a kickoff concert beginning at 6:00 p.m. at

the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. Showcases begin on

Monday afternoon at 1:00 with the Secure In Him Ministry Showcase followed by the He’s

Faithful Gospel Music Showcase at 3:00 with SGN Scoops showcases on Tuesday and

Thursday beginning at 9:00 a.m., the Power in Prayer gospel music showcase on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., and the ever popular bluegrass showcase beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Evening concerts will begin each night at 5:30 p.m.

Be watching for announcements regarding other special events taking place during

Creekside. It’s going to be a week packed full of all the things you love about gospel music,

and the things that you have come to love about Creekside.

Because Creekside takes place during the beautiful fall foliage season in Tennessee,

accommodations are sure to go quickly, so make your reservations now so you don’t miss out

on an opportunity to get a fantastic rate and be part one of gospel music’s most loved events.

To make your reservations, you can do so by clicking here

https://thecreekstoneinn.com/groupbooking.php?id=00122

or by calling and talking to Missy Grooms at 865-908-3015 extension 2. Be sure to tell them

you are with Creekside Gospel Music Convention to get the best rates.

We look forward to seeing you all in October!