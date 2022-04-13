AWARD WINNING KING JAMES BOYS TO HOST BLUEGRASS SHOWCASE AT CREEKSIDE

The award winning King James Boys from South Carolina are slated to host a Bluegrass showcase at Creekside Gospel Music Convention at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Bringing the hallmark of the Bluegrass music – tight harmony along with distinct bluegrass instrumentation – The King James Boys, along with some of their friends, are excited to bring their brand of Bluegrass music to Creekside.

On behalf of the group, Randy Spencer had this to say: “The King James Boys are beyond excited to be a part of the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, and to be hosting the Bluegrass Gospel Showcase this year. We are excited to meet new friends and share our brand of bluegrass gospel music to all music lovers. Come out and see us, along with all the other gospel music greats in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, this year!”

Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention, adds, “I’ve always admired The King James Boys and love the energy that they bring to Bluegrass music. I think our Creekside Family will love the Bluegrass Gospel Showcase.”

Whether you are a long-time fan of Bluegrass music or relatively new, this is one event to put on your calendar. The King James Boys and the Bluegrass Gospel Showcase is sure to be electric and leave the crowd enchanted. This is truly a “can’t miss” opportunity to see some of the very best at this free showcase event.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention kicks off on Sunday, October 23, 2022, and concludes Thursday evening, October 27. Weekly passes for the evening concerts are available for preorder at $30. Daily daytime showcases are free of charge. For more information on Creekside, call or text Rob Patz at 425-754-1147. Specials are available for church and bus groups of 20 or more.

Get Tickets For Creekside Gospel Music Convention HERE