Creekside 2022 Welcomes Donna Feazell
I am very excited that Rob Patz ask me to be part of the “Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2022” in Pigeon Forge to help promote over 40 great artists for Great Southern Gospel Music and Preaching.
“This is an exceptional opportunity for everyone who wants to support Christian values, fun and entertainment,” says Donna Feazell, host of IC Radio Station’s Afternoon Drive Home
Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention, adds: “Donna is an awesome media person and I’m excited to have her part of the Creekside Family.”
Tickets On Sale For Creekside 2022 https://wp.me/p2fhv9-fxW