Special Announcement From Mark Trammell

Gadsden, AL April 8, 2022.

Mark Trammell shares the following:

Today is a bittersweet day in the life of our ministry. Randy Byrd is one of the best friends I have. Period. Not just a fellow worker of this ministry, but a dear friend. As many of you know, he has been; and is still, undergoing testing in Oklahoma for some unresolved non-cancerous health issues that have been causing him trouble and pain since last November. He is scheduled to have surgery in the next few weeks as well. His inability to travel is compounded by he, and both of his parents, having Covid. Both parents are having a difficult time with it. As he mentioned earlier this week, his heart is still here on the bus but it seems wisdom is telling him that his path to good health will cause him to have to stay at home, along with helping his family during this critical time.

Randy Byrd, I’ve never traveled with a more loyal, dedicated man. You’ve honored us and honored our Lord with the utmost dignity and dedication. I’m personally proud to call you friend and brother. I am praying God’s best for you in the months ahead. To say that you will be missed is an understatement. Get well, and meet me at the golf course!

We Love you,

The boys on the bus.

