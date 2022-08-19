The Kramers Release Sophomore StowTown Records Project Sing Me There

Nashville, TN – As a follow-up to their debut release, The Hope Of All Tomorrows, The Kramers have teamed once again with multi-award winning producer and StowTown Records co-founder, Wayne Haun, to deliver their sophomore release for the label. Sing Me There is now available worldwide at all digital music outlets here, as well as at all retail outlets, and is exclusively distributed by Provident/Sony.

Sing Me There promises even more success for the popular Singing News Fan Award Favorite New Artist nominee, as it offers musical worship from beginning to end. The recording features 12 songs, written by prolific writers, including Jason Cox, Kenna Turner West, Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, Rachel McCutcheon and Wayne Haun. Each song ushers the listener into a state of true reverence and adoration, providing a musical connection to the throne room of heaven.

Much like previous recordings by The Kramers, Sing Me There provides powerful songs of worship, hope, redemption, salvation, love and praise, each complemented by lush arrangements and inspiring orchestrations, which allow the message to shine through and penetrate hearts. “Our new project is filled with incredible messages,” group member, Maria Wolfe states. “We carefully prayed over every song we chose, and we feel that this collection is the most special we’ve ever had! To say we are excited about this release is an understatement. We feel so incredibly blessed to be produced by Wayne Haun and work with some of the greatest writers and musicians of all time.”

Just as The Kramers were thrilled to have the opportunity to have Haun produce this latest effort, Haun was grateful to work with The Kramers once again. “Each member of The Kramers could easily have their own successful music career,” Haun shares. “All four, Scott, Rachel, Maria and Ben, are extremely talented and bring something completely original to the table. The way they pull off the variety of styles on this album is beautiful. The Kramers’ genuine commitment to the Lord is what impresses me the most.”

For more than two decades, The Kramers have led audiences into an attitude of worship that has been embraced by listeners of all ages. Sing Me There continues that tradition, recognizing the true power in a song, blending melodies and harmonies with lyrics of praise that rapture the listener to heaven’s throne.

Sing Me There Track List:

Sing Me There

Because We Believe

God Will Meet You There

All Day, Every Day

Take Heed, My Son

What The Soldiers Didn’t See

You At 33

His Best Work

If There Was One Song

Let Me Be The Well

I Know There’s A Heaven

He Is Jesus