Congratulations to Jeff and Sheri Easter and The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (April 2021)
|1
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|2
|God Can
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|3
|The Rest Of The Story
|Ray Wolford/HMG
|4
|God Lives
|Lisa Daggs/Independent
|5
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|6
|Hometown Heroes
|Woody Wright/Independent
|7
|Come On Back
|PARDONED/Mansion
|8
|Joy
|Branded/Independent
|9
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|10
|Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|11
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|12
|Promise Land
|Sam L. Smith/Independent
|13
|On Your Knees
|Doug Corum/Independent
|14
|Tougher Than Nails
|Bev McCann/Independent
|15
|Thank God For The Blessing
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|16
|That’s The Way It Should Be
|Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent
|17
|The Hour I First Believed
|Derrick Loudermilk Bank/Independent
|18
|Find Jesus Now
|Lizzy G/Independent
|19
|I Have A Friend
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|20
|Repentance Still Works
|Appointed2/Independent
|21
|Rock Bottom
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
|22
|Jesus In My Country
|Trish England
|23
|King Of Glory
|Chosen Road/Song Garden
|24
|What Livin Is
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|25
|I Just Want To Thank You
|Lulu Roman/Independent
|26
|Don’t Weep For Me
|Ava Kasich/Independent
|27
|Riding Through The Storms
|Roger BarkleyJr/Independent
|28
|I Can’t Blame No One But Me
|Cooke Brothers/Independent
|29
|Mom
|Ken Harrell/Mansion
|30
|I Know Who I Am
|Alan Frizzell/Independent
|31
|Country Gospel Is Rocking Country
|Dan Duncan/Independent
|32
|Come Up Clean
|Steve Ladd/Crossroads
|33
|When You Pray, Pray For America
|MARK209/Independent
|34
|Born Again
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|35
|I Know He Lives
|Tammy Norris/Independent
|36
|I’ll Go Through This Valley With You
|Bruce Haynes/Independent
|37
|He Got What I Deserved
|Don Stiles/Independent
|38
|When He Came Down
|Paul Winchester/Independent
|39
|IKnow That Was You
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|40
|I Found Life
|Tonja Rose/Mansion