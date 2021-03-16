Congratulations to Jeff and Sheri Easter and The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (April 2021)

1 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

2 God Can Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

3 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/HMG

4 God Lives Lisa Daggs/Independent

5 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records

6 Hometown Heroes Woody Wright/Independent

7 Come On Back PARDONED/Mansion

8 Joy Branded/Independent

9 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

10 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley

11 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent

12 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent

13 On Your Knees Doug Corum/Independent

14 Tougher Than Nails Bev McCann/Independent

15 Thank God For The Blessing Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

16 That’s The Way It Should Be Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent

17 The Hour I First Believed Derrick Loudermilk Bank/Independent

18 Find Jesus Now Lizzy G/Independent

19 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

20 Repentance Still Works Appointed2/Independent

21 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent

22 Jesus In My Country Trish England

23 King Of Glory Chosen Road/Song Garden

24 What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent

25 I Just Want To Thank You Lulu Roman/Independent

26 Don’t Weep For Me Ava Kasich/Independent

27 Riding Through The Storms Roger BarkleyJr/Independent

28 I Can’t Blame No One But Me Cooke Brothers/Independent

29 Mom Ken Harrell/Mansion

30 I Know Who I Am Alan Frizzell/Independent

31 Country Gospel Is Rocking Country Dan Duncan/Independent

32 Come Up Clean Steve Ladd/Crossroads

33 When You Pray, Pray For America MARK209/Independent

34 Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads

35 I Know He Lives Tammy Norris/Independent

36 I’ll Go Through This Valley With You Bruce Haynes/Independent

37 He Got What I Deserved Don Stiles/Independent

38 When He Came Down Paul Winchester/Independent

39 IKnow That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records