Congratulations to Joseph Habedank and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (November)
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|
1. Child Of The King
|
Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|2. Ready To Leave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|3. That Heavenly Home
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|4. Gonna Take It And Leave It
|Gold City/Sony Music
|5. Worth Calvary
|Whisnants/UIA
|6. We Shall Rise
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|7. He Gave
|Browders/Dream Big
|8. Never Be A Mountain
|Hyssongs/Independent
|9. Not For Long
|Guardians/StowTown
|10. I Bring You Jesus
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|11. The Blood Of Jesus
|Erwins/Stow Town
|12. All The Praise
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|13. Glorious Appearing
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|14. Sweet Hellos
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|15. Don’t Miss Jesus
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|16. Still Standing After The Storm
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|17. About The Business
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|18. Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|19. God Will Always Be God
|Sunday Drive/ StowTown
|20. Music To My Ears
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|21. Overcome
|Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
|22. No Better Than That
|Southbound/Daywind
|23. God Is Real
|The Sound/Daywind
|24. Shut Him Up
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|25. Need Another Noah
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|26. Never Been
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|27. Older People
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|28. Dead Man Walking
|Chronicle/Independent
|29. There Is A Mountain
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|30. The Journey
|Steeles/StowTown
|31. God Do It Again
|Taylors/StowTown
|32. Just As Sure
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|33. The Lord Is My Strength
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|34. The Keepers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|35. Whose Hands You’re In
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|36. The Bidding
|Bibletones/Independent
|37. All I Got, All I Need
|The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|38. Out Of Harms Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|39. Brighten The Corner
|The Browns/StowTown
|40. I’ll Thank You For The Grace
|Joyaires/Independent
|41. Tell The Grave
|Perrys/StowTown
|42. I Give You Me
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|43. Faith, Hope And Love
|High Road/Daywind
|44. Live Forgiven
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|45. Heaven Frame Of Mind
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|46. He Is Greater Than My Need
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|47. Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|48. Ready For Revival
|Sound Street/Independent
|49. Saved People
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|50. The Church Of The Great I Am
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|51. God Did It
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|52. Where Could I Go
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|53. He Said I Could Come
|Soul’d Out Ot/Crossroads
|54. Faith Wins
|Phillips FamilyFamily Music Group
|55. Scars In Heaven
|Nelons/Daywind
|56. Enough For Me
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|57. Tomorrow Never Came
|Barber Family/Independent
|58. Liar,Liar
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|59. Awake
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|60. Welcome
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|61. Room Full Of Stories
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|62. Sing Me There
|Kramers/StowTown
|63. That Sweet Land
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|64. Lord, Deliver Me
|Bros 4/Independent
|65. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|66. One More Time Will Do
|Day Three/Independent
|67. I Can’t Wait
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|68. You Are God And I Am Not
|Wilbanks/Independent
|69. Bless The Waves
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|70. Are You Saved
|River’s Edge/Independent
|71. Find My Hallelujah
|Phillips and Banks/Independent
|72. Jesus Is Coming Back
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|73. Long Live That Old Time Religion
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|74. The River
|Big Mo/Independent
|75. Arise
|Port City Qt/Independent
|76. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|77. I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Independent
|78. It’s You Lord
|A’Men Qt/Independent
|79. Home Is Just In Sight
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|80. Sunday Morning Kind Of Song
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|81. I’ve Just Touched Jesus
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|82. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|83. Let’s All Tell The World About Jesus
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|84. Homeland
|Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
|85. For Such A Time As This
|Shona Bright/Independent
|86. It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|87. Jesus Wept
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|88. Leaving No Doubt
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|89. Just A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|90. You Were Never Meant To Be Broken
|Wilbanks/Independent
|91. Waiting On The Lord
|Eric Horner/Independent
|92. Here We Are
|Avenue/Main Street
|93. Carry It All
|Joy Holden/ARS
|94. Only A Fool
|Michael Combs/Independent
|95. Gospel Train
|MARK209/Independent
|96. Hold On
|Authentic Unlimited/Daywind
|97. Hallelujah For The Blood
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|98. He Has Loved Us Well
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|99. I Don’t Belong
|Talleys/Crossroads
|100. With All My Heart
|Matthews Family/Independent