announcements

Congratulations to Joseph Habedank and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (November)

scoopsnews

 

 

Song Title Artist/Label
1. Child Of The King
Joseph Habedank/Daywind
2. Ready To Leave Down East Boys/Crossroads
3. That Heavenly Home Tribute Qt/Daywind
4. Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music
5. Worth Calvary Whisnants/UIA
6. We Shall Rise Inspirations/Crossroads
7. He Gave Browders/Dream Big
8. Never Be A Mountain Hyssongs/Independent
9. Not For Long Guardians/StowTown
10. I Bring You Jesus The Lore Family/Crossroads
11. The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/Stow Town
12. All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind
13. Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music
14. Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
15. Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Qt/StowTown
16. Still Standing After The Storm Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
17. About The Business Endless Highway/Crossroads
18. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
19. God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/ StowTown
20. Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads
21. Overcome Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
22. No Better Than That Southbound/Daywind
23. God Is Real The Sound/Daywind
24. Shut Him Up Lauren Talley/Crossroads
25. Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family/StowTown
26. Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind
27. Older People Greater Vision/Daywind
28. Dead Man Walking Chronicle/Independent
29. There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
30. The Journey Steeles/StowTown
31. God Do It Again Taylors/StowTown
32. Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
33. The Lord Is My Strength McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
34. The Keepers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
35. Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent
36. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent
37. All I Got, All I Need The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
38. Out Of Harms Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
39. Brighten The Corner The Browns/StowTown
40. I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent
41. Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown
42. I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent
43. Faith, Hope And Love High Road/Daywind
44. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven
45. Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
46. He Is Greater Than My Need Les Butler/Family Music Group
47. Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
48. Ready For Revival Sound Street/Independent
49. Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown
50. The Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads
51. God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads
52. Where Could I Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
53. He Said I Could Come Soul’d Out Ot/Crossroads
54. Faith Wins Phillips FamilyFamily Music Group
55. Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind
56. Enough For Me Legacy Five/StowTown
57. Tomorrow Never Came Barber Family/Independent
58. Liar,Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
59. Awake 11th Hour/Crossroads
60. Welcome Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
61. Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown
62. Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown
63. That Sweet Land Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
64. Lord, Deliver Me Bros 4/Independent
65. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind
66. One More Time Will Do Day Three/Independent
67. I Can’t Wait Sacred Harmony/Independent
68. You Are God And I Am Not Wilbanks/Independent
69. Bless The Waves Mercy’s Well/Independent
70. Are You Saved River’s Edge/Independent
71. Find My Hallelujah Phillips and Banks/Independent
72. Jesus Is Coming Back 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
73. Long Live That Old Time Religion Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
74. The River Big Mo/Independent
75. Arise Port City Qt/Independent
76. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent
77. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Independent
78. It’s You Lord A’Men Qt/Independent
79. Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley
80. Sunday Morning Kind Of Song Jessica Ingram/Independent
81. I’ve Just Touched Jesus Purpose/Chapel Valley
82. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent
83. Let’s All Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent
84. Homeland Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
85. For Such A Time As This Shona Bright/Independent
86. It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day Chosen 4:13/Independent
87. Jesus Wept Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
88. Leaving No Doubt 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
89. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
90. You Were Never Meant To Be Broken Wilbanks/Independent
91. Waiting On The Lord Eric Horner/Independent
92. Here We Are Avenue/Main Street
93. Carry It All Joy Holden/ARS
94. Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent
95. Gospel Train MARK209/Independent
96. Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Daywind
97. Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown
98. He Has Loved Us Well Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
99. I Don’t Belong Talleys/Crossroads
100. With All My Heart Matthews Family/Independent